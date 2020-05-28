Lionel Messi Looks Unstoppable In Training As Barcelona Skipper Puts On A Class Display

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi looked in top shape on Tuesday as Barcelona returned back to group training. The Spanish government gave the green light for the resumption of football in Spain and LaLiga has settled on June 8 as the date for the return. Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi showcased his golden touch despite staying off of the pitch for over two months. The 32-year-old was seen taking Barcelona training by storm this week as his teammates watched on in awe.

Barcelona training: Stars ready for LaLiga to return

LaLiga return: Lionel Messi back at Barcelona training

Lionel Messi hunted Riqui Puig down to win the ball back and exchanged passes with full-backs Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba before dribbling around Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Lionel Messi then successfully found the back of the net. Barcelona's Instagram account shared the footage of Lionel Messi's practice session and warned other teams with the caption "Lionel Messi is ready for football to come back".

LaLiga return: Lionel Messi showing off his skills at Barcelona training

LaLiga return: Barcelona eyeing third LaLiga title in a row

Barcelona and Lionel Messi will look to get going from the get-go to clinch their 27th LaLiga trophy. Barcelona are leading the LaLiga table by a mere two points. The Catalans have managed to bag a total of 58 points while their arch-rivals Real Madrid are on the second spot of the points table with 56 points to their name. Barcelona were earlier struggling throughout the season which led into the sacking of manager Ernesto Valverde.

New coach Quique Setien is expected to implement new strategies to fulfil Barcelona's long-lasting dream of a Champions League trophy. Barcelona are matched up against Napoli in the Champions League Round of 16 clash. Barcelona visited Italy for the first leg which ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

