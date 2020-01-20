Vincent Kompany Fumes At Anderlecht Fans As They Throw Flare At Simon Mignolet

Vincent Kompany, who represented Manchester City on 265 occasions, left for a new challenge ahead of the 2019-20 season. The iconic defender returned to his former club - RSC Anderlecht - to take on the role of player/manager. Vincent Kompany made headlines this weekend after he was involved in a rather interesting incident during the game against Belgian giants - Club Brugge.

Vincent Kompany heaps praise on former teammate - Sergio Aguero

🗣 Vincent Kompany:



“What a legend he [Aguero] is.



You take away the fact he’s scored that many, I’m grateful for one. When he scored against QPR and everyone said ‘Agueroooo’, you take that goal in isolation and he is always a legend to me...”#MCFC pic.twitter.com/EZfuUHgePJ — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) January 12, 2020

Vincent Kompany reminds us of why he will be remembered as a legend

The Professional Referee Department was pleased to see a positive reaction of respect and fair play during #ANDCLU. 👏💪



Respect & fair play helps our referees to do their job! #UnderReview pic.twitter.com/n1yrsrxfEY — Royal Belgian FA (@RoyalBelgianFA) January 20, 2020

In the classic match between Anderlecht and Club Brugge, Simon Mignolet was subjected to a nasty welcome from the home fans. The Belgian national goalkeeper saw a bomb tossed in front of him during the match. If that wasn't enough, the small device ended up exploding close to him which undoubtedly took Vincent Kompany by surprise. The Anderlecht captain was visibly disturbed by the incident and went on to have a passionate word with the home crowd. The Manchester City legend was seen passionately speaking to those in the stands while trying to get his point across before putting an arm around Simon Mignolet.

Vincent Kompany's charitable association has been working wonders across the UK

Vincent Kompany's charity Tackle4MCR has helped reduce homelessness in Manchester by 37%



That's our captain 👏 pic.twitter.com/xDAieJQ5z8 — City Chief (@City_Chief) January 14, 2020

