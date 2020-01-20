The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Vincent Kompany Fumes At Anderlecht Fans As They Throw Flare At Simon Mignolet

Football News

Vincent Kompany showed some great sportsmanship spirit during the Anderlecht vs Club Brugge game. He came to the rescue of his countryman - Simon Mignolet.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany, who represented Manchester City on 265 occasions, left for a new challenge ahead of the 2019-20 season. The iconic defender returned to his former club - RSC Anderlecht - to take on the role of player/manager. Vincent Kompany made headlines this weekend after he was involved in a rather interesting incident during the game against Belgian giants - Club Brugge. 

Also Read | Casemiro hails Luka Jovic's assist, calls it a 'Hollywood pass'

Vincent Kompany heaps praise on former teammate - Sergio Aguero

Also Read | WATCH: Mohamed Salah scores first-ever goal against Manchester United in style

Vincent Kompany reminds us of why he will be remembered as a legend

Also Read | Manchester United's defensive strategy criticised after Brandon Williams marks Van Dijk

In the classic match between Anderlecht and Club Brugge, Simon Mignolet was subjected to a nasty welcome from the home fans. The Belgian national goalkeeper saw a bomb tossed in front of him during the match. If that wasn't enough, the small device ended up exploding close to him which undoubtedly took Vincent Kompany by surprise. The Anderlecht captain was visibly disturbed by the incident and went on to have a passionate word with the home crowd. The Manchester City legend was seen passionately speaking to those in the stands while trying to get his point across before putting an arm around Simon Mignolet. 

Also Read | Pep Guardiola's success with Barcelona, Bayern and Manchester City proves he's a genius

Vincent Kompany's charitable association has been working wonders across the UK

Also Read | Liverpool have gone 1000 days since their last home defeat in the Premier League

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ASHOK CHAVAN MAKES BIG CLAIM
OPERATION SHAHEEN BAGH STUNG
PM MODI LAUDS DRAVID AND LAXMAN
LIST OF BJP NATIONAL PRESIDENTS
BONEY ON SHABANA AZMI'S HEALTH
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA