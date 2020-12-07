Arsenal's Bellerin Trolled For Being Responsible For 5 Out Of 16 Foul Throws In The League

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin continued his curious struggles with throw-ins against Tottenham, with the defender committing another foul throw in the Premier League game. The Bellerin foul throws have been a recurring theme for the Spanish defender this season, with the player being called out for it multiple times in the past. After the latest infringement by the Arsenal defender, many fans took to social media to troll the star online.

Also Read: USWNT Star Alex Morgan Scores First Goal For Tottenham Same Day Men's Team Beat Arsenal

Hector Bellerin commits another foul throw against Tottenham

The player seems to have developed a problem with throw-ins this campaign and Hector Bellerin committed another foul throw in the 0-2 defeat to Tottenham. Notably, the foul throw against Tottenham was Hector Bellerin’s fifth foul throw of the season, which is comfortably the most by any player in the Premier League. Earlier this campaign, the defender was even heard arguing with the referee about the manner in which he takes throw-ins.

Hector Bellerín has now produced five foul throws in the league this season, more than any other player in Europe's top five divisions. 🙃 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 6, 2020

Also Read: Arteta Shrugs Off Questions Over His Arsenal Future Amid Worst Start To Season In 39 Years

Interestingly, the entire number of foul throws in the current campaign have been 16, with the Arsenal defender accounting for five of them. This means that the Bellerin foul throws have accounted for an astonishing 31.25% of all foul throws in the Premier League this season. The 25-year-old’s poor record from throw-ins also means that Bellerin has the poorest record when it comes to players from across Europe’s top five divisions.

Fans and pundits troll Arsenal defender for Premier League stats

After the unique record made its way online, many fans and analysts criticised the Arsenal defender for making mistakes with something so routine. Manchester United legend Gary Neville, while talking about Hector Bellerin, hilariously claimed that it has been decades since he had last seen a foul throw. Many other fans joined in on the criticism, suggesting that the Arsenal defender needs throw in lessons.

Arteta when Bellerin takes another foul throw: pic.twitter.com/6y4kTRNv33 — Drizzy 🦅 (@DrizzyCPFC) December 6, 2020

I’ve watched 5 Arsenal Games this season and everytime I watch them Bellerin is doing Atleast 1 foul throw.....at this level that is shocking walahi. — JON DOE (@aggywiddit) December 6, 2020

Bellerin's fifth foul throw this season and he's still appealing to the ref 😂 I think there's a trend, Hector.. — George Buller (@BullerGeorge) December 6, 2020

Also Read: Arsenal Fan Spotted With ‘Bring Back Mesut’ Banner At Emirates During Europa League Clash

Other fans shared hilarious memes featuring Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, suggesting that the coach must be fed up with the frequent foul throws. A set of Arsenal fans also claimed that Premier League referees are overtly playing attention to Hector Bellerin, while other players committing foul throws aren’t penalized. Fans shared clips of Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon performing a throw-in incorrectly, tweeting about how the Spurs defender wasn’t pulled up for the mistake.

Yeah but Bellerin is the one that gets called for the foul throw #ARSTOT pic.twitter.com/FvgIebfSsO — Matt Lewis (@JonMatthewLewis) December 6, 2020

Also Read: Aubameyang's Agent Takes A Dig At Mikel Arteta, Plays Blame-game Over Goal Drought

Hector Bellerin isn’t the first Arsenal player to incur the wrath of football fans this season. Players such as Willian and star forward Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang have been trolled for their poor performances on the field as well. Arsenal have made one of their worst starts in history under Mikel Arteta and are currently on a four-game winless streak in the Premier League. The club is placed 15th in the Premier League table, with just 13 points from 11 games.

Image Credits: Arsenal Instagram