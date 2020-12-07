Aubameyang's Agent Takes A Dig At Mikel Arteta, Plays Blame-game Over Goal Drought

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has struggled for form ever since he signed his latest contract with the club. The Gabon international has been part of an Arsenal attack that has struggled to find the back of the net in the Premier League this season. Many fans have criticised Aubameyang for his poor performances, with fans once again taking to social media to troll the attacker after his abject performance in the North London derby against Tottenham. However, the striker’s agent seems to have leaped to his client’s defense, suggesting that Mikel Arteta’s tactics are to blame for Aubameyang’s poor form in front of goal.

Also Read: Man United Set To Reward Bruno Fernandes With £200,000-a-week Contract, Doubling His Wages

Tottenham vs Arsenal highlights: How it happened

Mikel Arteta’s men once again failed to convert their dominance into goals, as they slipped to another defeat in the Premier League. Arsenal lost to Tottenham 2-0, with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min scoring the goals in the first half. However, it was Arsenal who dominated possession, keeping 70% of the ball during the encounter. Aubameyang himself had a game to forget, failing to produce a shot, create a chance or complete a take on against Spurs. The striker struggled to get involved in the game as well, taking the fewest touches amongst the players who started the game.

Also Read: Man United Fans Comically React To Aubameyang's Penalty Winning Arsenal Goal Of The Month

Aubameyang agent blames Mikel Arteta for striker’s poor form?

While many criticised Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his poor performance in the Tottenham vs Arsenal game, the player’s agent had a different opinion. Kwaku Mensah took to Instagram to share a set of stats which showed Arsenal’s lack of creativity in the final third this season. The picture in question pointed out how Arsenal is amongst the bottom three clubs in the Premier League when it comes to goals, shots on target and chances created.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did not produce a shot on target, create a chance or complete a take-on against Spurs.



Of all 22 players that started the game, he had the fewest touches (21). 😬 pic.twitter.com/GfHQ1BkZju — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 6, 2020

Also Read: Arsenal Fan Spotted With ‘Bring Back Mesut’ Banner At Emirates During Europa League Clash

Arsenal have scored a meagre 10 goals in 11 games this season, while they have managed to get just 32 shots on target as well. The London club is also in the last place when it comes to chances created, with the Gunners creating just 65 chances until now. Sharing the graphic, Mensah seemed to suggest that Aubameyang will find the back of the net once Arsenal manage to create more chances under Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang stats show striker’s struggles this season

The Aubameyang contract signed earlier this year made him one of the highest earners at the club. Signed in September, the Aubameyang contract ensures that the 31-year-old pockets wages of £350,000 a week. However, since the bumper Aubameyang contract, the striker has struggled to replicate the form that saw him score 22 goals in the league last season.

Also Read: Aubameyang Has Scored Only 2 Goals In 10 Appearances Since Signing A Three-year Extension

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has struggled in all competitions this season and has managed to score just four goals across 13 games. The striker has particularly failed to fire in the Premier League and has just two goals to his name. As a result, many fans have criticised the star forward, claiming that Aubameyang’s body language and performances on the pitch haven’t been up to the mark this season.

Image Credits: Kwaku Mensah Instagram, AP