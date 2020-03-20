The Debate
Harry Kane Not Part Of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 2020 Summer Transfer List: Report

Football News

As reported, Harry Kane was not included in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's list of summer target which the manager submitted to the club in February. Read more.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harry Kane

There were many rumours surrounding that Harry Kane might join Manchester United in the next transfer window. Tottenham Hotspurs' Harry Kane is reportedly looking for a switch from the North-London based club. The English international has been linked with many clubs since then and one of them is Manchester United.

Clubs like Manchester City and Juventus are also interested in signing the player. But as reported by The Athletic, Harry Kane was not included in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's list of summer transfer targets, which the manager submitted to the club in February.

Harry Kane transfer: Will the Tottenham ace leave his boyhood club?

Harry Kane has a very big decision to make as the striker has not won a major trophy in his career so far. On an individual level, the English striker target has been excellent. He has been one of the best strikers in Premier League as well in Europe in the past couple of seasons. However, he will be desperate to win a major trophy and a move to a club like Manchester City and Juventus, that can fulfil his wish.

Manchester United are also on a right track under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and they can regain their status as Premier League giants if they play their cards right. The entry of Harry Kane can play a very big part in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's rebuilding process of Manchester United, as the 26-year-old can add to the number of goals which the Red Devils seems to be lacking in the past couple of seasons.

First Published:
