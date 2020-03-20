Eric Cantona Could Return To Old Trafford As Manchester United Ambassador: Report

As per latest reports, Manchester United could bring Eric Cantona back in the club in an ambassadorial role. As reported by the Mirror, Manchester United are very keen on getting their legendary striker back to Old Trafford. Eric Cantona is one of the most revered players in Manchester United history and a huge fan favourite too. However, getting Eric Cantona back in the side is also being considered as "a huge lift for the club and a major vote winner for the current club hierarchy."

The club already has a number of legends on the Manchester United ambassador list. The list includes Denis Law, Andy Cole, Sir Bobby Charlton, Bryan Robson, Nemanja Vidic and Park Ji-Sung. The role of an ambassador includes making personal appearances and attending roadshows. Eric Cantona is considered one of the top players in Manchester United's history. Eric Cantona is still connected with football in many ways. He can be seen attending several award functions and other events.

genius

/ˈdʒiːnɪəs/

𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻



1. exceptional intellectual or creative power or other natural ability



📖 See: Eric Cantona 👑 pic.twitter.com/FRck5dD0uY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 26, 2019

Eric Cantona for Manchester United

Eric Cantona joined Manchester United in 1992 from Leeds United. He was the part of the first Premier League title-winning team under Sir Alex Ferguson. Eric Cantona won 4 Premier League titles with Manchester United, two domestic cups in 1994 and 1996 and three Charity Shields. Eric Cantona retired in the year 1997 at the age of 30. The Frenchman made 185 appearances for Manchester United in which he scored 82 goals for the Red Devils.

⚽️ 185 games

👏 82 goals

🏆 6 major honours

👑 One Eric Cantona



The King's reign began on this day in 1992... pic.twitter.com/kGxblMFCfi — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 26, 2017

