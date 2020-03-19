Paul Pogba's Agent Mino Raiola Hints At Taking Superstar To Real Madrid This Summer

Mino Raiola is one of the most famous, rather, infamous football agents in Europe at the moment. Mino Raiola represents among the best players in the world like Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marco Verratti, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matthijs de Ligt, Erling Braut Haaland and Mario Balotelli and he is very well aware of his position. Mino Raiola recently got into an argument with Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over issues related to Paul Pogba.

Big news for Real Madrid fans

However, the agent shares a good relationship with Real Madrid and he revealed that is keen to take one of his high-profile clients to the capital of Spain in the upcoming transfer window. Real Madrid are known to buy only the best players around the world and they have been eyeing a move for Paul Pogba for a while now. Real Madrid's manager, Zinedine Zidane reportedly rates the French midfielder highly. Though Mino Raiola has not taken any names, fans have speculated that it could be Paul Pogba, looking at the constant rumours surrounding Real Madrid and the 27-year-old.

"It would be a joy for me and my players as Madrid are a great club," says Mino Raiola

Mino Raiola, in an interview with Marca, stated “My relations with Real Madrid are very good. I am in contact with José Ángel Sanchez (general manager of the club) “I have a lot of hope that one day I will be able to bring a great footballer to Madrid – at the moment there is (Alphonse) Areola (on loan from Paris Saint-Germain) but this is only a half-operation. This summer I want to take a great player to Real Madrid. It would be a joy for me and my players as Madrid are a great club.”

Paul Pogba or Erling Haaland

Paul Pogba could be a perfect replacement for the ageing Luka Modric. Paul Pogba to Real Madrid looks more likely with Bruno Fernandes joining Manchester United in the recent winter transfer window. The 25-year-old Portuguese has adapted to his role very quickly and he has somewhere replaced Pogba in the team. If the rumours are true, Manchester United are ready to slash Paul Pogba's asking price. Manchester United were demanding around £180 million for Paul Pogba last year but as reported by Goal, they are now ready to accept an offer of £100 million.

Real Madrid were also rumoured to be interested in Erling Haaland, who is also represented by Mino Raiola. However, Haaland recently joined Dortmund and an instant move to Real Madrid does not seem like a possibility. However, Raiola's comments have given the Real Madrid faithful some hope, as a Paul Pogba transfer no longer seems like a pipe dream for Los Blancos.

