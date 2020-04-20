When Arsene Wenger Announced His Retirement After 22 Years At Arsenal On April 20, 2018

Monday was the second anniversary of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger's final day in the Premier League, bringing an end to one of the longest stints in the history of club football. The French tactician, widely regarded as one of the greatest managers in football, spent 22 seasons at Arsenal, before announcing his retirement on April 20, 2018. Let us have an overview of his time at Emirates.

Also Read | Arsene Wenger shares plan to clear confusion around the Offside rule and VAR

Arsene Wenger Premier League record

The boss has issued the following statement:



“After reaching agreement about my departure, I was happy for the club to decide when to announce. I wish to make it clear the timing of the announcement was right.” pic.twitter.com/cN3inDnbn0 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 25, 2018

Arsene Wenger joined Arsenal in 1996, which was preceded by a two-season stay with the Japanese side Nagoya Grampus Eight. Having managed the likes of Monaco in Ligue 1, it was time for Wenger to step into the Premier League. However, the first season didn't begin well for the French tactician, finishing third in the Premier League while also missing out on the Champions League qualification to Newcastle United on goal difference.

Also Read | Arsene Wenger Supports UEFA Ban On Man City But Calls For Changes To Existing Rules

Arsene Wenger Arsenal record: Three Premier League titles

However, Arsene Wenger's magic began in his second season when he guided Arsenal to the Premier League title. His side again won the Premier League in 2001-02 and 2003-04. The 2003-04 Premier League triumph went down in history as an extraordinary achievement as his side were unbeaten throughout the season, thus being decorated as 'The Invincibles.' He also won the FA Cup on five occasions (1997–98, 2001–02, 2002–03, 2004–05, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2016–17).

Arsene Wenger Premier League record: 3-time 'Manager of the Year' award winner

The Arsene Wenger Arsenal record was stunning considering the number of years he spent. The French tactician managed 1235 games, winning 707, with a win percentage of 57.20%. He was also crowned as the Premier League manager of the season thrice during his successful career (1997–98, 2001–02, 2003–04), as well as being crowned as France Football manager of the year in 2008.

Also Read | Arsene Wenger returns to Arsenal for poaching influential analytics chief for FIFA

Arsene Wenger Arsenal record: Fails to win Champions League

🤝 Welcome to the team, 'Le Professeur'



⚽️ Arsene Wenger is FIFA’s new Chief of Global Football Development



Read more: https://t.co/V8TFLTcJvf pic.twitter.com/C2ChWCEd23 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 13, 2019

Arsene Wenger also won the Community Shield seven times in his 22-season stay. However, the manager failed to ensure a Champions League victory as against his rivals like Sir Alex Ferguson, who won the European competition twice with the Red Devils. After his resignation, Wenger has taken up the role of FIFA’s new Chief of Global Football Development since November 2019.

Also Read | Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to revolutionise offside law in time for Euro 2020?