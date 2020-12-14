Arsene Wenger Believes Man United Should Handle Paul Pogba Transfer Situation Better

Arsene Wenger shared his thoughts on the Paul Pogba situation at Manchester United and spoke about how he feels that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should redirect Pogba’s focus on his performance at Manchester United despite the player’s desire to leave.

The Frenchman's future at Manchester is uncertain after his agent Mino Raiola made public comments on how the 27-year-old's "need a new team and a change of air". He also went on to say how a move away from Manchester in January could be the "best solution" for everyone involved.

Currently, the French international has 18 months left on his Manchester United contract. With the player keen on moving away from the Red Devils, the club could be forced to cash in on him. It also puts Manchester United in trouble as the World Cup winner’s agent has openly expressed the player’s desire to leave and it is expected that he will not renew his contract with United anytime soon.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger feels that irrespective of Pogba’s decision to leave Manchester United or not, it is in the player’s best interest to focus on his performances for the Red Devils and how Solskjaer must stress the same on the Frenchman. Pogba has not cemented a starting role in Solskjaer’s team this season as he has been often seen on the bench. Pogba has started only 6 games this season and played 8 games after coming off from the bench.

Arsene Wenger speaks on Paul Pogba transfer situation

Speaking with ESPN's Caught Offside podcast, Wenger believes that the player has to be explained that no matter what his future plan is, his interest and his job is to perform at the present club. Wenger adds how "it's the best way to prepare for the future and play well in the present." He goes on to add how he felt sorry for Pogba who didn't start the game but made a huge impact against RB Leipzig in a crucial Champions League fixture on Tuesday.

Paul Pogba transfer news

This is not the first time that a story around Pogba’s move away from Manchester has surfaced. He is often in the news for the wrong reasons and was earlier quoted commenting how it would be a "dream" to play for Real Madrid. He is also expected to return to his former club Juventus with Pirlo rumoured to be a big fan of the Frenchman

Former United defender Gary Neville has expressed his anger on it and commented how his former club should not be involved in any deals with Mino Raiola from now on. Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said how the club should find an exit for him. He goes on to add how he is not going to have a go at the player for not wanting to play for United. He adds his anger and said how Manchester United should not sign another player with Raiola, and says "enough is enough.”

Pogba last started for the Red Devils during the Man United vs Man City game. However, he was on the bench during Man United UCL exit against RB Leipzig which where they suffered a 3-2 defeat on Tuesday.

