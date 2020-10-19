Arsene Wenger Brands Arch-rival Jose Mourinho As 'childish' After Book Omision

Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho have enjoyed a long-standing rivalry in the Premier League and it has not yet ceased despite the Frenchman's retirement. The two faced off frequently during Wenger's time at Arsenal, while Mourinho faced him as both Chelsea and Manchester United boss. Now the Portuguese managed the Gunners' fierce rivals Tottenham and had recently claimed that the former Arsenal manager never defeated him.

Arsene Wenger book: Arsenal legend slams 'childish' Jose Mourinho after another provocation

Speaking on the Wenger and Mourinho rivalry ahead of his side sensational 3-3 draw vs West ham, Jose Mourinho had mentioned that the former Arsenal boss had not mentioned him in his book because the Frenchman never achieved a victory against his sides. However, Arsene Wenger has hit back at those barbs in a recent interview with Canal+. The Arsenal legend said that Mourinho's comments don't bother as permanent provocation is part of his personality. Wenger added that he always felt that he was back in kindergarten when dealing with Mourinho. Furthermore, the 70-year-old mentioned that he did beat him twice, and it is not 'you' who wins, but 'us' who wins. 'You' is there to participate in the victory and the manger is there to get the best out of the team.

Arsène Wenger claps back at José Mourinho claiming that the Frenchman didn't put him in his book because he never beat him:



"With him it's constant provocation. I feel like I am at kindergarten, but that is part of his personality." (C+) — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 18, 2020

Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho's rivalry began in 2004 as Chelsea snatched the title away from Arsenal in the Portuguese coach's first season at Stamford Bridge. The duo faced off 19 times in total, with the former Arsenal man actually winning two times against the now-Spurs boss, contrary to the Portuguese coach's claims. The first of those victories came in the 2015 Community Shield when Alex Oxlade Chamberlain scored the only goal of the fixture.

The second one came during Mourinho's tenure at Manchester United when Granit Xhaka and Danny Welbeck ensured a comfortable 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium. Mourinho had famously deemed Wenger as a specialist in failure, while their feud reached a boiling point when they physically clashed at Stamford Bridge during a Premier League match in 2014. Wenger is now FIFA's chief of global football development and his autobiography, 'My Life in Red and White', was released earlier this month. Mourinho was subsequently appointed Tottenham as he looks to end their trophy drought.

(Image Courtesy: Arsenal.com, Tottenham Instagram)