Aubameyang criticised for poor performances after signing lucrative Arsenal deal

Arsenal fans have criticised Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the striker has failed to make an impact ever since agreeing to fresh terms. The Gabonese forward, who has been a key for Arsenal has been out of form and this has hurt the club to an extent. Fans were furious at the player especially at the sight of Aubameyang smiling so soon after the Gunners were beaten. Fans took their frustration on social media

Look quite happy to lose . All smiles — lee braithwaite (@lee_braithwaite) October 17, 2020

They don’t seem to pissed off to of lost the game... how times have changed! — Monte_AFC 🔴⚪️ (@delmo_del) October 17, 2020

While many fans were unhappy with the player standing chatting and having a laugh with a city player after a defeat and called it simply not acceptable. Fans also pointed out that they were right in their criticism as Mesut Ozil, who has left out of Mikel Arteta’s matchday squad once again, would have received far harsher treatment from fans if he had the same reaction after the final whistle and lot would have agreed and called in unacceptable.

If this was ozil, imagine the reaction. — . (@Trequartista_EN) October 17, 2020

Darren Bent hits out at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for poor performances

Former Premier League player Darren Bent speaking to TalkSports said that he is just as worried about the players' performances in general since penning the new deal as he is about his lack of goals. He also said it was beyond goals, "It's not the fact he (Aubameyang) hasn't scored a goal, it's the performances before he signed his contract he was absolutely everywhere - running back, tracking back, putting tackles in, breaking forward. There were a real hunger and intensity to his game. At the minute, you can see there's been a massive drop off. I don't know if it's coincided with the new contract, but you can tell that he's not playing with the same intensity that he had before."

Bent also said that it perhaps was for the contract, he said"When you focus so much on getting a new deal like Aubameyang did, you'll run that extra yard and make that extra effort. When he sits down now and analyses his performances before and after the contract he'll see that there's been a massive change."

The Captain will have two opportunities this week to silence his critics this when Arteta’s side will be looking to bounce back this Thursday as their Europa League campaign begins against Rapid Vienna on Thursday evening and then when Arsenal will host Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Image credits: Arsenal Instagram