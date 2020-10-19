Mbappe Says Cavani Is 'not One Of Them Anymore' Ahead Of UCL Encounter Vs Man United

Despite being PSG’s all-time top scorer, Edinson Cavani ended his time with the Paris club on a sour note. The Uruguayan decided against extending his contract for PSG’s Champions League campaign last season and has since signed with Manchester United on a free transfer. While the forward has been spending his initial days in England in self-isolation, he is expected to feature in Man United’s Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain after returning to training on Sunday. Ahead of the PSG vs Man United, youngster Kylian Mbappe has made the startling claim that the Uruguayan is not one of them anymore.

Kylian Mbappe’s Cavani comment ahead of PSG vs Man United

🗣 Kylian Mbappe on whether it will be strange facing Edinson Cavani:



"Not at all, he is in a different team now, I wish him the best. We are going to play against him and try to beat him."#mufc — United News Hub (@UnitedNewsHub) October 18, 2020

The PSG vs Man United game is scheduled to take place at the Parc des Princes on October 21 at 12:30 AM IST. Ahead of the PSG vs Man United game, star forward Kylian Mbappe has suggested that there will be no love lost when he takes to the field against his former teammate. Cavani and Mbappe played alongside each other for three seasons in Ligue 1, with the Frenchman saying that it won’t be strange to see the striker turn out for the opposing team. Speaking to AS, Kylian Mbappe said that he wishes Cavani all the best since he’s in another team. The 21-year-old also claimed that Edinson Cavani isn’t ‘one of us anymore’ as he reiterated that PSG will try to beat him when they take on each other in the PSG vs Man United game.

Champions League live: Will Cavani play vs PSG?

Despite the Cavani transfer being confirmed on deadline day, the Uruguayan had to wait till Sunday to take part in his first training session with Man United. The 33-year-old had to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine since he was not part of a bio bubble before, but is now expected to be a part of the squad for the PSG vs Man United game.

Edinson Cavani ended his PSG career as the club’s record scorer, with the striker scoring 200 goals in 301 appearances for the Paris club. After leaving the French side under acrimonious circumstances, the Uruguayan will be looking to prove his former side wrong if he features against them in the Champions League. While this will be Man United’s first Champions League campaign in two years, PSG will be looking to put last season’s final loss against Bayern behind them as they aim to win Europe’s top competition.

