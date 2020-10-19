Wayne Rooney Faces COVID-19 Scare After Meeting An Infected Friend At Home

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney faces the possibility of being infected by coronavirus, after a friend paid him a visit at his family home. The former England captain is currently part of the Derby County set-up, where he operates in a player-coach role since joining them for MLS side DC United. With the Rooney Covid-19 result is awaited, reports suggest that the former Red Devil is known to be angry and disappointed by the sequence of events.

Wayne Rooney coronavirus: Manchester United legend meets infected friend, set to receive test results soon

In a report by The Sun, Wayne Rooney's friend Josh Bardsley visited the former England international at his family home on Thursday to give him a watch. The incident occurred a day prior to Derby County's 1-0 defeat to Watford, a game where Rooney played the entire 90 minutes. Bardsley had been told by the Test and Trace to take the COVID-19 test but failed to inform Rooney of the same. A statement by the 34-year-old's management read that Rooney would have declined to meet Bardsley had he known before the visit and subsequently discovered that his friend had tested positive for COVID-19.

Derby County Football Club are aware of a report in a national newspaper relating to a member of the club’s playing squad being in contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.



📝👇 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) October 17, 2020

The statement further stated that the former Manchester United captain is angry and disappointed f having been put through this ordeal by someone acting in breach of the NHS and the government guidelines. Rooney will now take a swab test and should he test positive, the COVID-19 UK rules suggest that he will have to self-isolate at his Cheshire home for 14 days. The 34-year-old's family will also have to be tested for the deadly virus. Derby County subsequently released a statement regarding the same but opted against mentioning Wayne Rooney's name.

The Championship club said that they were aware of a report in a national newspaper relating to a member of the club's playing squad being in contact with an individual which has tested positive for COVID-19 and will continue to adhere to strict rules and protocols for the same. Derby further stated that all measures taken are in line with the EFL COVID-19 protocols and UK Government guidelines, and will comment further on the situation when an update is available. Along with Rooney, his former Manchester United teammate Danny Simpson is also set to take a test after pictures of him and Josh Bardsley embracing emerged just two days ago.

(Image Courtesy: Wayne Rooney Instagram)