Arsene Wenger Heaps Praise On USMNT Squad, Expects Formidable Side By 2026 World Cup

Several football stars from the USA have emerged on the European scene in the past few years. The likes of Chelsea star Christian Pulisic and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie are touted among the generational talents to dominate the sport. They sure seem to be the players who could lead the US Men's National Team (USMNT) to compete for the top accolades. And former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is already optimistic about the impressive rise of American talents in Europe.

Wenger optimistic of USMNT's dominance in FIFA World Cup 2026

During an interview with French media outlet Le Parisien, Wenger was quizzed about the future of football in the United States. Wenger, currently acting as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, insisted that the USMNT will be one of the top teams in the FIFA World Cup 2026. He believes USMNT will be the side to watch out for seven years later.

He reposes his trust in the USMNT squad to seek qualification for the World Cup seven years later. "They already have, amongst the younger players, a good dozen who play in big clubs," said Wenger. Indeed, the rise of Pulisic and McKennie has been impressive, to say the least.

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie's rise in Europe

Pulisic rose onto the scene during his stint with Borussia Dortmund. His impressive display with the German giants invited attention from several top clubs in Europe. He joined Chelsea in August 2019, having already racked up 58 appearances across all competitions.

𝐌𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐈𝐓 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋!@Juventusfcen announced that the club has exercised a $22M option to keep 🇺🇸 midfielder @WMcKennie with the Bianconeri through June 2025.



Congrats Wes! ⚫️⚪️ 👏 — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) March 3, 2021

Elsewhere, McKennie was roped in by Juventus last summer on a season-long loan from Schalke. But his impressive form and goalscoring instincts compelled the defending Serie A champions to seal his transfer on a permanent deal. Juventus have paid €18.5 million to sign him.

Wenger lauds US Women's Team for impeccable dominance

Wenger shed light on the complexities that the USMNT faces to emerge stronger than before. "In the United States, it took a lot of time for football to come to the fore. Today, it is. Some sports are losing ground amongst young people, like baseball, others have been the victim of health dangers, like American Football."

The former Gunners boss heaped praise on the US Women's national team (USWNT) for their global dominance. "The women, who are World Champions already several times over, have contributed a lot to its development.” Indeed, the USWNT are statistically the most successful team in the world, having clinched the Women's World Cup on four occasions.

Image courtesy: fifa.com