Legendary Juventus Shotstopper Buffon Hints At Retirement As Early As 'Four Months'

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has gone on to defy all odds to ensure his longevity between the sticks. Despite being at the age of 43, he remains in the first team squad of the defending Serie A champions, suggesting minimal signs of a slowdown. But every good thing comes to an end, and so will Buffon's career. Confirming the same, the Juventus shot-stopper provided a time frame around which he might hang up his boots.

Is Buffon retiring? Buffon retirement plans

Buffon returned to the Allianz Stadium following a season-long stint with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He has since taken the back up role at the Old Lady, standing second in the order of preference behind Wojciech Szczesny. Buffon had signed a season-long extension with Juventus last summer.

However, he insists he could continue playing for another two years, or until 2023. But Buffon hasn't also denied the possibility of early retirement. Speaking to The Guardian, the 43-year-old said, "Look, in my head, there truly is a final stop sign, a maximum bar, which is June 2023. That is the maximum, really, really the maximum. But I could also stop playing in four months."

For Buffon age is not a deterrent

Buffon has racked up just 10 appearances across all competitions since Andrea Pirlo took over from Maurizio Sarri. He last started between the sticks in Serie A against Crotone on February 22, producing his fifth clean sheet of the season as Juventus hammered their opponents 3-0.

Pirlo preferred to start the more-experienced Buffon in both the legs of the Coppa Italia semi-final against Inter Milan. He will probably play in the final against Atalanta, scheduled for May. Interestingly, Buffon has spent 20 of his 26-year-long career with the Bianconeri.

Buffon career: Champions League, the only title yet to be clinched

He has played 681 games with the Turin-based outfit, only next to record-setter Alessandro Del Piero, who racked up 705 appearances during his exceptional stint with Juventus. The 2006 World Cup winner has clinched 21 titles with the Old Lady. The Champions League title, however, remains the only accomplishment out of sight for the legendary shot-stopper, despite playing three finals in his decorated career.

Buffon was quizzed about his decision to return to Juventus in 2019. He said, "They say that when you reach my age, the decline happens all at once – from one moment to the next. I don’t believe this. I am also someone who believes very strongly in fate, in destiny. When Juventus offered me the chance to come back, I thought: ‘Madonna! You never know, maybe there’s a reason, something I’m meant to go back there for. One last great story to write."

Image courtesy: Gianluigi Buffon Twitter