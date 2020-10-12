Cristiano Ronaldo Is Highest-paid Athlete On Instagram, Raking In $889K Per Post

Cristiano Ronaldo is once again the highest-paid athlete on Instagram. After topping the Instagram Rich List for sports professionals in 2019, the Juventus star has managed to reclaim his position in the list published for 2020. According to a piece of analysis by Hopper HQ, Cristiano Ronaldo ranks No. 1 in athletes, raking in $889,000 per post on the social media platform.

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram earning tops athletes' charts

Ronaldo's Instagram popularity comes as no surprise as he is also the highest-paid celebrity (all categories) on the platform. The 35-year-old has over 238 million followers on Instagram. Hopper HQ estimates Ronaldo's net worth in 2020 to be around $466 million.

The Portuguese star is widely known for his various endorsement deals with top brands such as Nike, Herbalife Nutrition, KFC, American Tourister, Clear and Tag Heuer. He often uses his social media platforms to promote the brands, as, by the looks of it, the former Real Madrid man gets paid handsomely for doing so.

While Ronaldo may be the highest-paid athlete on Instagram, he still ranks third among all celebrities, behind WWE icon and Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson and American media personality Kylie Jenner. Dwayne Johnson is the only one on the list to make over $1 million per post while Jenner follows with $986,000.

Highest-paid athlete on Instagram: Top 15

Among athletes, Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar occupies the second spot with $704,000 per post, while his former teammate and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi ranks third with $695,000. Former Manchester United star David Beckham ($339,000) and Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James ($307,000) complete the top five. Football stars dominate the list of the highest-paid athletes on Instagram as eight of the top 10 and 10 of the top 15 belong to the football community. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli also makes the list, coming in at No. 6 with an income of around $296,000 per IG post.

Athlete Sport Cost Per Post 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Football $889,000 2 Neymar Football $704,000 3 Lionel Messi Football $695,000 4 David Beckham Football $339,000 5 LeBron James Basketball $307,000 6 Virat Kohli Cricket $296,000 7 Ronaldinho Football $238,000 8 Gareth Bale Football $200,000 9 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Football $200,000 10 Mohamed Salah Football $180,000 11 Luis Suarez Football $176,000 12 Conor McGregor UFC $170,000 13 Stephen Curry Basketball $142,000 14 Floyd Mayweather Boxing $108,800 15 Sergio Aguero Football $63,500

