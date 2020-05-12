Arsene Wenger Settles Heavily-contested Lionel Messi Vs Cristiano Ronaldo Debate

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has finally spoken on the Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry, saying that he won't pick one between the two legends of the game. However, Wenger also claimed that he understands the reason why managers prefer Lionel Messi over his arch-rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arsene Wenger denies picking between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

A few years ago, Arsene Wenger participated in a Q&A session with his fans and was quizzed on his preference between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The legendary Gunners manager declined to choose one from the two superstars while highlighting the specific attributes the two legends possessed.

Arsene Wenger, while speaking to beIN Sports, claimed that the two were so good on the field that it was difficult for him to pick one. He asserted that Lionel Messi possesses a phenomenal playmaking ability while describing Cristiano Ronaldo as the one who’s good with headers and finishes well. He claimed that managers lean more towards Messi because of his playmaking abilities.

Arsene Wenger speaks on Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry

Arsene Wenger agreed to the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were proceeding towards the end of their respective careers. It was time for the younger generation to take over from the duo, said Wenger, while also claiming that French youngsters may dominate Europe for the next 10 years. Arsene Wenger feels that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe could emerge as the next big thing once Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s era comes to an end. He also named Neymar as the next superstar, while also pinning hopes on England's youngsters. Wenger claimed he was looking forward to seeing some young English stars in action next year at the Euros.

