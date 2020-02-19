Man City Could Face Further Investigation By UEFA For False Sponsor Details After 2016

Manchester City could undergo further investigations as UEFA looks to probe into the club's overstated sponsor details. On Friday, UEFA handed Man City a two-year ban from European football and a fine of €30 million (£25 million) for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) guidelines. Man City subsequently released a statement denying claims of any wrongdoings. City also announced that they'd file an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) at the earliest.

Man City ban: UEFA to undergo further investigation

Multiple reports suggest that Premier League has opened an investigation of their own against City. If found guilty by the league, City could potentially be expelled from the English top flight.

However, City's current predicament is only going to worsen after reports in the UK suggested that UEFA's financial control body (UFCB) is looking to investigate the sponsorship details as mentioned by the club.

German publication Der Spiegel leaked the documents in 2018. It showed how the club falsified its sponsorship details from 2012 to 2016. The club's financial details submitted to the authorities stated that around £67.5 million came from their Abu Dhabi sponsors. However, the leaked documents showed that the major proportion of the sponsorship came from Man City owner Sheikh Mansour himself.

While the leaked documents only covered the details from 2012-2016, it is reported that UEFA is now looking to probe into the clubs activities thereafter.

It remains unknown if and when UEFA will actually conduct another investigation. As for now, Man City is bracing for their hearing at CAS. Apparently, the club has even outlined a plan to use in their defence during the said hearing.

Meanwhile, Man City devise plan for defence

Manchester City have been keeping a studious eye on their European rivals’ financial activities since they have been under investigation.



They have been taking notes on transfer expenditure, and clubs receiving extra funds from sponsors.



[via @TheAthleticUK] pic.twitter.com/K76JOyEow0 — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) February 15, 2020

Man City ban: Pep Guardiola and Sterling to stay despite ban

BREAKING: Pep Guardiola and Raheem Sterling are planning to stay at Manchester City despite UEFA banning the club from European competitions for the next two seasons. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 17, 2020

