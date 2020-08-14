Real Madrid Hoping To Pocket €200m By Selling As Many As 11 Players Ahead Of New Season?

Having suffered his first elimination in the Champions League against Manchester City, manager Zinedine Zidane has already begun preparing for the upcoming season. With several players not in the plans of the Frenchman, reports claim that the Los Blancos will get rid of at least 11 of them this transfer window, which could bag the club €200 million ($236 million).

Real Madrid transfer news: Odegaard, Ceballos to return

According to a report by Spanish media publication Marca, Real Madrid will not sign any player this transfer window citing the financial crisis induced by the spread of the novel coronavirus. But players that were out on loan will be called back in an attempt to ensure the maximum utilization of the resources available at their disposal.

Martin Odegaard, who was on a two-season loan to LaLiga outfit Real Sociedad, will be called back prematurely, having fulfilled just half of his agreement. Dani Ceballos is also likely to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, after a season-long stint with Premier League giants Arsenal. Young goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will return to play second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois, with the completion of Alphonse Areola’s loan deal.

Real Madrid transfer news: James Rodriguez transfer on the cards?

Achraf Hakimi has already been sold to Inter Milan, while negotiations are on for the sale of Sergio Reguilon to Premier League – with Arsenal and Chelsea interested in the left-back. Nacho Fernandez and Jesus Vallejo face an uncertain future with Real Madrid willing to sell the duo if the right offer arrives.

Midfielders James Rodriguez and Isco face an uncertain future at the club, having enjoyed limited game time under Zidane the past season. Although Luka Modric returned vigorously after the coronavirus-induced break, it still remains to be seen if he is able to continue occupying a place in the starting XI ahead of Fede Valverde.

Gareth Bale transfer likely

Gareth Bale hasn’t had the best of times under the manager with Real Madrid looking for an easy way out to get rid of the former Tottenham winger. On-loan striker Borja Mayoral is set to join Lazio, while Lucas Vasquez will be on the hunt for a new club despite having evolved himself into a backup right-back to Daniel Carvajal.

Japanese sensation Takefusa Kubo, who was signed with much fanfare, will continue with his loan outing. However, this time, he will look to develop himself with Villarreal. Meanwhile, the future of Luka Jovic hangs in the loop, having struggled to establish himself in the presence of Karim Benzema.

Image courtesy: AP/James Rodriguez Twitter