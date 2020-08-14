Juventus Oddly Make Serie A 2019-20 MVP Paulo Dybala Available For Sale This Summer?

Juventus are planning to sell their marksman Paulo Dybala in the on-going transfer window. Juventus' new coach Andrea Pirlo is on a mission to rejuvenate the Bianconeri before the start of the 2020-21 season. Juventus are seemingly planning a blockbuster sale in which they are ready to off-load a big chunk of their players to create space in their squad. Players like Aaron Ramsey, Gonzalo Higuain, Sami Khedira and Douglas Costa are likely to leave the club in the summer. France ace Blaise Matuidi has already joined the MLS-side Inter Miami for free.

Juventus transfer news: Dybala for sale?

Paulo Dybala has been a key-player in Juventus' squad since the time he joined the club in 2015. However, the 26-year-old is reportedly not fitting into Pirlo's plans. Juventus' prime objective for the next season is winning the Champions League and the Bianconeri are desperate to make some crucial signings before the new season starts. Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette and Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata are Juventus' primary targets for the next season. Juventus are expected to ask a sum of around £100 million for Paulo Dybala.

Serie A News: Dybala can join Real Madrid

LaLiga champions Real Madrid have emerged as the primary suitors for the Argentine winger as Zinedine Zidane is keen to upgrade his attacking options. It is reported that the Los Blancos are planning to offer the Italian giants a swap deal for Paulo Dybala. Real Madrid are reportedly set to offer Isco alongwith cash for Paulo Dybala. Andrea Pirlo rates Isco very highly and is interested in signing the midfielder to solve Juventus' midfield dilemma.

Dybala at turning point: if he doesn’t sign a lifetime contract with Juve, here are the variables



Juventus transfer news: Dybala stats for the Bianconeri

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Tottenham have also shown their interest in signing "La Joya". Paulo Dybala joined Juventus in 2015 from Italian club Palermo. Paulo Dybala has featured in 162 games for Juventus and has scored 68 goals so far. Paulo Dybala scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists in Juventus' 9th consecutive Scudetto glory. The talented Argentine was recently named the Serie A's MVP of the season, making this move very surprising from Pirlo.

