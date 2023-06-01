Jose Mourinho Confronts Referee Taylor In Car Park After Losing Europa League Final- WATCH

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho confronted English referee Anthony Taylor in the car park following the Europa League 2022-23 final loss against Sevilla on Wednesday night. Roma suffered a defeat on penalties by 1-4, as Sevilla became the Europa League champions for the seventh time. The match witnessed several ill-tempered moments, with the referee showing yellow cards to a total of 13 players during the game at the Puskas Arena.

Meanwhile, in a video currently going viral on social media, Mourinho can be seen approaching Taylor in the car park as the officiating team were leaving the venue. The former Manchester United manager can be shouting abuses, while labelling the referee as a disgrace. While Sevilla picked up a total of six yellow cards during the match, Roma saw seven of their player being booked, alongside the 60-year-old manager.

'It's nothing new, but I didn’t expect it in a European final': Jose Mourinho

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia after the match, the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager blamed Taylor, while saying he looked ‘Spanish’. As reported by Football Italia, in another post-match interview with DAZN, the 60-year-old opened up on why he was irked with the referee’s decision. “We are accustomed to the influence of referees in our games, it’s nothing new, but I didn’t expect it in a European final,” he said.

The final minutes of the game saw Erik Lamela elbowing Roma’s Ibanez during the extra time but was shown only a yellow card. The impact of the blow led to the Roma defender getting stitches. “If you look at Ibanez’s mouth, you understand everything. Lamela even took a penalty. He should have seen a second yellow card. Look at the team that kept possession in the first half. It ended up with three yellow cards and none to them.”

In the final moments of the extra time, Lamela yet again committed a foul, but qas not booked despite protests by Roma. At the same time, Mourinho also complained about Lorenzo Pellegrini being shown a yellow card for diving, while the same was not done when VAR ruled out a penalty Pellegrini awarded to Sevilla. “There was a yellow card for Pellegrini and then Lucas Ocampos dived, VAR said it was not a penalty and he [Ocampos] got no yellow card. It’s incredible because he [Taylor] is a good referee.”