Manchester United Fans Urge David Beckham And Van Der Sar To Return To Old Trafford

Manchester United fans seem to have given up on their side. They are urging former players to join the Red Devils again. Edwin van der Sar recently posted a photo with former Manchester United star David Beckham on Instagram. Both the players are considered as Manchester United legends and their friendship goes way back. However, fans got really excited after seeing the picture and started requesting them to help Manchester United get back on track.

One of the fans asked Edwin van der Sar to return to Manchester United and help them with management. Van der Sar is currently positioned as the chief executive officer at Ajax. He was majorly linked with Manchester United and was said to join them as their technical director. However, Edwin signed another long-term contract with Ajax and his return at Manchester United looks like a long shot now. As for David Beckham, the superstar has not yet considered getting into management. David Beckham is still linked with football as he now owns an MLS club - Inter Miami CF.

Manchester United fans asking for help

Please, we need you guys to help rescue our club and return Manchester United to the glory days - @mzzpbest We need you at United! - @photosbyhari29 Old Trafford needs you more than ever now - @dyl.dc Edwin please come and save United from Woodward - @Luis.Castillo.Photo Why don't you head to Old Trafford and help manage the team - @gilomogere We need you at Old Trafford to sort out the mess we are in - @calhartshorne Please, we need your help at Old Trafford. Please please please - @declan_shaw1 Please go and help United - @_ibrvhimtvnimu

Manchester United have been struggling since the time Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013. The Reds Devils are currently on the fifth spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table. Manchester United will continue with their quest to finish in the top 4 this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Image Courtesy: Edwin Van Der Sar Instagram