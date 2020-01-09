Manchester United Youngster Tahith Chong 'pretended' To Be Ryan Giggs While Growing Up

Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong revealed that he used to imitate club legend Ryan Giggs when he was a kid. Chong stated that he was never interested in football before the 2006 FIFA World Cup. The 20-year-old admitted that he was left in tears when he saw France losing to Italy in the 2006 FIFA World Cup final. Chong developed an interest for the sports after the World Cup and soon became fond of Manchester United's team of the 2007-08 season. Although Chong considers Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney as his idols, he admitted that he used to copy Welsh international Ryan Giggs as a kid.

Tahith Chong pretended to be Ryan Giggs

Manchester United's youngster, while talking with ManUtd.com, said that he used to finish his homework quickly so that he could go back to play. Chong added that there were many big names in Manchester United's squad but Ryan Giggs was the most influential. He revealed that he used to play alone in his garden and used to say things like 'It’s Giggs on the ball.' Chong loved pretending that he was Ryan Giggs and that he was playing for Manchester United. The Dutch international also created himself in his Xbox game and that he used himself in the first-team squad.

Tahith Chong joined Manchester United's youth academy in 2016 and joined the senior team in 2018. The youngster made a total of four appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Chong can make a name for himself under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United are focusing more on their academy product since the time the Norwegian joined the club. Manchester United are currently on the fifth spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table with 31 points in 21 games. They will next face Norwich City in their Premier League 2019-20 Matchday 22 clash.

