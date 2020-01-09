Liverpool's Mane Apologises For Not Visiting Senegal After Winning The African POTY Award

Sadio Mane has publicly apologised for not visiting Senegal after winning the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) Player of the Year award. The Liverpool winger was felicitated with the award on 7th January 2020 in Egypt's capital. A celebration was organized at the Museum of Black Civilisations in Senegal's capital Dakar where the president Macky Sall was also supposed to be present.

However, the plan got cancelled as Sane directly returned to Liverpool after receiving the award. Liverpool released a statement and ensured that Mane will visit Senegal "at the earliest possible opportunity".

Sadio Mane ensured he will visit Senegal as soon as possible

Sadio Mane, while talking with Liverpool's website, stated that he is very proud to win the award and dedicated the award to everyone who helped him in his journey. Mane revealed that it was his plan to visit Senegal to thank the people of his country but the plan, unfortunately, got cancelled.

The 27-year-old added that he wants to focus and get ready for Liverpool's next Premier League 2019-20 clash against Tottenham. Sadio Mane expressed his disappointment and said, "I will never forget what everybody did for me, everybody who believed in me and everybody who gave me the chance to play football." He also said that he will visit Senegal soon.

Liverpool are currently on the top spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table with 58 points in 20 games. Liverpool have a lead of 13 points from second-placed Leicester City with a game in hand. The defending Champions League winners are unbeaten in the league so far.

They are looking very close to clinching their first English top-tier trophy after 30 years. Sadio Mane is a very important part of Jurgen Klopp's plan and the manager rates the winger very highly. Sadio Mane was recently linked with Real Madrid but the winger looks very happy with his role at Liverpool for now.

Congratulation fils. You are the pride of Senegal. This is just the first one. Keep working smart gaïndé 💪🏿🖤 #SadioMane pic.twitter.com/Dv2wnIMMKU — Demba Ba (@dembabafoot) January 7, 2020

