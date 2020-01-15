Ashley Young's Transfer To Inter Milan In Doubt As Club Agrees To Swap Deal With Roma

Manchester United full-back Ashley Young's transfer to Serie A club Inter Milan may not be happening as Inter has agreed to a swap deal with AS Roma for defender Leonardo Spinazzola. Young's contract was to run out at the end of the season and the former England international refused to sign a new deal with the Red Devils. Since, Inter has agreed to a swap deal for Spinazzola, who plays at a similar position to Young, may have squashed Young's chances to go to Italy.

Young's transfer to Inter Milan in doubt

According to reports, the swap deal will see Inter Milan's attacking midfielder Matteo Politano will be going to Roma while Roma's Spinazzola will head to San Siro. According to reports, Inter has already agreed on personal terms with the full-back but Roma is yet to agree to a contract with Politano. Although, reports suggest that the attacking midfielder is open to a move and is expected to agree on personal terms with Roma in the coming days.

Solskjaer said that Ashley Young is still a very important part of Manchester United and will have a crucial role in the squad. The Norwegian manager said that Young was their captain, adding that he is a professional player who is very focussed and committed towards the club. Solskjaer further added that Young has played really well for the club this season and he has been an excellent captain.

United anger Ashley Young

Ashley Young is reportedly angry with Manchester United for blocking his move to Inter Milan in the January transfer window. The 34-year-old former England International's contract will run out at the end of the season and he had held talks with Inter to join Antonio Conte in Italy.

The following incident angered Young and he was even more determined to leave the Theatre of Dreams even after United offered him a contract extension. The Red Devils offered him a 1 year deal with a £110,000-a-week salary but the offer was rejected by the player.

Manchester United are placed fifth on the Premier League points table, having bagged 34 points in 22 games so far. They have won thrice in their last five League games while suffering defeat twice and drawing on one occasion. United will next play against Wolves in an FA Cup third-round replay match on December 15.

