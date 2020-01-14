Klopp Could Get Rotterdam To The Premier League: Paul Merson

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson said that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is so good that if he managed Rotterdam, the club could make an entry in the Barclays Premier League. Merson said that the current Liverpool team is great but have not gotten the credit they deserve. According to reports, Merson said that Klopp signs the right players and plays them in a way that will have a great impact on the team.

City players already great in terms of quality

Paul Merson said that if players such as Fabinho, Wijnaldu and Henderson don't play for the Reds then it can cause a problem for the club in terms of results. He further talked about Pep Guardiola's Manchester City wherein he said that the valuation of each player is about 80-90 million pounds and no player has improved like Liverpool's because everyone was already great in terms of quality.

He said that even when the Reds went 1-0 up against Mourinho's Tottenham, they still pressed forward with proper defending whenever required. Responding to a question about why Liverpool isn't the favourite to win the Champions League, Merson said that they have already been to two consecutive finals. He also said that Manchester City is now the favourites to win the premier club competition because so far they haven't even looked like a team poised to win the trophy and that will be driving force for them. Merson said that Liverpool is the best team in Europe, adding that if a team wants to beat them then they need to score 3-4 goals. He also said that he can only see Manchester City ending Liverpool's winning streak.

Tottenham has still not improved

Talking about Tottenham, Merson said that Spurs have not improved even after Jose Mourinho's arrival. The former Arsenal player is of the opinion that Mourinho is trying to mould Tottenham into a defensive team who make sure that losing is not an option before they go on to win matches. Merson said that the Portuguese will ultimately want a lot of changes in his team. He also said that the reason Mourinho was bought on board was to get Spurs back into the top four but the decision seems to have backfired on the management.

