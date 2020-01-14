Jose Mourinho Says He's Not 'jealous' Of Liverpool And Manchester City

Jose Mourinho revealed that he is bothered by the quality that Manchester City and Liverpool have gathered in the past few seasons. Mourinho thinks that Manchester City and Liverpool are on a different level as they have a power-packed squad. City are aiming for their third consecutive Premier League glory. Meanwhile, Liverpool can win their first EPL title in 30 years. Jose Mourinho took charge of Tottenham in November 2019 after Spurs parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino. However, Jose has failed to put any impact on Tottenham's form as they are battling on the 8th spot.

Jose Mourinho is not jealous of Liverpool and Manchester City

Jose Mourinho, while comparing Tottenham with Manchester City and Liverpool, said that Spurs cannot have the same squad like other Premier League teams. He added that Manchester City have players like Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundongan and Nicolas Otamendi on their bench. Meanwhile, Liverpool have Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Naby Keita, Fabinho to increase the depth of their squad. However, Jose Mourinho made it clear that he is not jealous of any teams as he has an amazing job.

Jose Mourinho joined Tottenham during their time of crisis. However, things have not changed a lot since his arrival. "It is the second time I get a team mid-season, just the second time," said Jose Mourinho. Tottenham have won just one game in their last five Premier League clashes. They have not emerged victorious in their last three games. Tottenham will face Middlesbrough for a rematch of their FA Cup round 3 clash on January 14, 2020.

