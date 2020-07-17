Assam Floods: Indian Football Team Captain Sunil Chhetri sends An Important Message

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri has taken to social media in a bid to raise awareness for those affected by the Assam floods. Along with sending his thoughts and prayers, Chhetri has urged the citizens of the country to lend a helping hand to mitigate the damage for the people and wildlife in Assam. The Assam floods have affected around 40 lakh people across 27 districts in the state while 85 percent of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) remains submerged.

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri sends a message over Assam floods

Sunil Chhetri, popularly known as 'Captain Fantastic', took to Twitter to send out an important message and bring the Assam floods issue to the limelight. The 35-year-old striker wrote that state requires as much attention and help as possible at the moment due to the heavy rains which have, in turn, led to the flooding in Assam. Chhetri also highlighted the loss of human lives as well as animal lives because of the Assam floods. The Indian football captain hoped and prayed that the number of casualties in the state 'doesn't rise any more'. The post from Sunil Chhetri was retweeted over 400 times in less than an hour and received over 1,800 likes.

Along with the prayers, Assam needs as much attention and help as possible to recover from the floods it is under.

There’s been considerable loss of life - both man and animal , and I can only sincerely hope that the numbers don’t rise. #AssamFloods — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) July 17, 2020

Sunil Chhetri is widely regarded as one of the best footballers in India. Chhetri has won three I-League titles in his career (two with Bengaluru FC and one with Churchill Brothers FC). Chhetri also helped Bengaluru FC to their maiden ISL title last year and has won the Indian Footballer of the Year award on seven occasions. Sunil Chhetri is 10th on the list of players with the most number of international goals with 72 strikes in 115 appearances.

Assam floods update: Floods situation deteriorates with more human and animal lives lost

According to reports, the floods in Assam claimed four more lives on Thursday, taking the death toll in the state to 71. The Assam floods situation has continued to worsen as the number of flood-affected districts went from 26 to 27. So far, 125 animals from the KNPTR have been rescued while 86 have died. Reports also claim that there have also been 26 casualties in the state due to landslides that have been triggered by the heavy rain.

Assam Floods helpline numbers - 1079, 1070, 0361-2237219, 1077.

Image Credits - AP