Liverpool Keeper Adrian Sends Message To Fans After Champions League Howler Vs Atletico

Liverpool's Champions League 2019-20 journey came to an end after Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid set up their camp at Anfield. Even the lethal Anfield crowd failed to turn the wave for the defending champions. Atletico Madrid entered the reverse fixture with a 1-0 win in the first-leg. Georginio Wijnaldum's goal took the game to extra-time and Firmino was successful to put the home side ahead in the 94th-minute. However, Marcos Llorente stole the show as he scored a brace to seal the deal for the Atletico Madrid. Alvaro Morata hammered the final nail at the ending moments and that was it for Jurgen Klopp's men.

UCL live: Adrian has a message for Liverpool fans

Everything was going in Liverpool's favour until Adrian made a big error which led to Llorente's first goal. Liverpool didn't completely recover from there as Atletico Madrid cruised passed the home side. However, Liverpool's second-choice goalkeeper took to social media to pass on a message to supporters. Adrian mentioned, "Very sad and disappointed for the result tonight, clearly not what we were expecting. Thanks to all the fans for the support, we still have big objectives ahead this season.@LFC always comes back."

Very sad and disappointed for the result tonight, clearly not what we were expecting. Thanks to all the fans for the support, we still have big objectives ahead this season.@LFC always comes back pic.twitter.com/sMVqQqp4qF — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) March 11, 2020

UCL: Liverpool will not blaming Adrian for the loss

However, Liverpool had plenty of chances to come back in the game but they failed to capitalize on the moments. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp came to Adrian's defence and stated that Liverpool are not going to blame the 'keeper for the loss. Klopp said, "He saved us in so many moments. This was not a moment we lost the game but it had a big impact. We conceded more goals after that and we didn't score the goals we needed. He's a grown man and he will deal with that.” Liverpool are still going to be the champions of England and that should go some way in damage control following their Champions League exit.

