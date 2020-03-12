Champions League, Europa League Set To Get Suspended Immediately: Reports

It appears to be doomsday for the world of sports. First, the NBA was suspended, followed by MotoGP and LaLiga and it might just happen that UEFA cancels Champions League and Europa League action for the foreseeable future as well. The deadly coronavirus has taken a toll in the world including in all major sports. Serie A was called off days before, and now the virus has reached the players as well. Juventus announced that their centre-back Daniele Rugani has tested positive for the virus which later led to all the Juventus players being put under immediate quarantine.

JUST IN: UEFA set to suspend the Champions League and Europa League — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 12, 2020

Inter Milan played Juventus a couple of days before which also puts them under quarantine. Juventus were supposed to play Lyon in Champions League next week, which reportedly won't go further. Inter Milan's Europa League clash against Getafe has also been suspended for now. Real Madrid's football and basketball players have also been put under quarantine after their basketball players tested positive following the Coronavirus pandemic. Real Madrid's Champions League clash against Manchester City is most likely to get called off.

Current coronavirus precautions in Europe's top five leagues:



La Liga: All games behind closed doors

Ligue 1: Limited to 1,000 fans

Serie A: Suspended until April 3rd

Bundesliga: Multiple games behind closed doors

Premier League: No pre-match handshakes pic.twitter.com/IbblgNFfUO — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 10, 2020

On Wednesday, Bundesliga's second-division side Hannover released a statement stating that their defender Timo Hubers has been asked to take quarantine at home after catching the deadly virus. Following the event, the German Football Federation (DFB) is expected to set up an immediate meeting with all the Bundesliga clubs to discuss the future of the league. Coronavirus has managed to reach the roots of the game and it only makes sense to suspend all the events to keep the players and the staff safe. It is expected that all the UEFA competitions will be shelved until further notice.

