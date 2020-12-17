Aston Villa Vs Burnley Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Aston Villa host Sean Dyche’s Burnley in Round 13 of their ongoing Premier League campaign. Scheduled to be played at the Villa Park in Birmingham, tonight’s Premier League fixture will kick off at 11:30 PM IST. Let’s look at Aston Villa vs Burnley live stream details, team news, and other match updates.

STREAM LIVE | Tomorrow's game will be available for you to watch 𝙡𝙞𝙫𝙚 on @primevideosport - watch for free with a 30 day trial 🙌📺 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 16, 2020

After a fantastic start to their Premier League campaign, Aston Villa's form has just fizzled out. Once in the top 4 of the Premier League table during its early stages, Aston Villa now sit 11th in current Premier League standings. Dean `Smith’s side has registered 18 points off 10 games with 6 wins and 4 losses to their name. Their latest outing in the English top-flight football saw them register a crucial win against Wolverhampton Wanderers last week, courtesy of Anwar El Ghazi's injury-time penalty.

Burnley on the other hand is currently in the relegation zone. They are managed to register 9 points off 11 Premier League games with 2 wins, 3 draws, and six losses. Their win against Arsenal had a massive impact on the points table for Sean Dyche’s side. A Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's own goal helped Burnley register a surprising win at the Emirates Stadium against Arteta’s struggling Arsenal. Tonight's game will be extremely crucial for both teams who walk into the match with a win behind their back, They will look to continue on the same track and build some positive momentum for themselves.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Burnley live in India?

The live broadcast of Premier League matches is available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also catch the Aston Villa vs Burnley live stream on Disney+Hotstar VIP, while the live scores will be updated on the social media pages of the two teams.

Aston Villa vs Burnley team news

Chelsea loanee Ross Barkley is yet to return to match fitness following a hamstring injury. Aston Villa will also be without the services of their 2 starting defenders. While Douglas Luiz received a red card against Wolves, he is joined by Matty Cash who also remains suspended for tonight’s match after accumulating his 5th fellow card.

Burnley on the other hand have a larger squad to choose from for tonight's game. Despite the absence of midfielder Jack Cork Sean Dyche has all other players in contention for selection for the Aston Villa match. However, we expect him to field an unchanged 11 that was able to register a win at the Emirates last week.

Aston Villa vs Burnley prediction

We predict a narrow 2-1 win for the hosts tonight. Prediction Aston Villa 2-1 Burnley

