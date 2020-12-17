Toni Kroos' Agent Predicts His Client Will Play With Dortmund Star Erling Haaland

Ever since his rise at RB Salzburg, Norwegian youngster Erling Haaland has been linked with several top clubs across Europe. He was on the verge of completing a move to Manchester United in January but subsequently made a surprising switch to Borussia Dortmund. His recent exploits with the Bundesliga outfit have invited attention from defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid as well, with midfielder Toni Kroos' agent now predicting that his client will play alongside the Dortmund youngster.

Toni Kroos' agent hints at Haaland-Real Madrid link up

Volker Struth, Kroos' agent made this surprising prediction on Einfach mal luppen podcast. Interestingly, this podcast is run by the Real Madrid midfielder as well as his brother Felix. Struth made these comments while speaking on the possibility of a Haaland-Real Madrid link up in the near future.

Struth insists he wouldn't say no to Haaland, citing the fact that he's great, both as a footballer and as a person. "He's also young. Maybe you will play with him, Toni. He will make his way", said Kroos' agent, reigniting transfer talks for Haaland's possible switch to the Bernabeu.

Haaland release clause estimated at €75m

Haaland was signed by Dortmund for a meagre fee of €20 million, agreeing to a long term contract which lasts until 2024. Interestingly, the club have inserted a release clause estimated at €75 million, which will come into effect only in 2022, in an attempt to ward off any interest from other clubs.

Real Madrid lack presently depth in their attack, more so with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. Luka Jovic, who was signed from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2019, hasn't been able to convince Zinedine Zidane of his ability to lead the lines ahead of Karim Benzema.

Haaland transfer to Real Madrid over Mbappe?

Real Madrid were keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe next summer. But Haaland's recent heroics in the Champions League, apart from those in Bundesliga, have put him ahead in the line of preference for Los Blancos. Apart from Real Madrid, Premier League heavyweights Manchester City are also keeping a close tab on his situation and look to seal his transfer next summer.

Image courtesy: Toni Kroos, Erling Haaland Twitter