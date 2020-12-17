Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Reveals Learning Art Of Making Tattoos On Instagram

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos seems to have taken up a new hobby. The Spanish defender took to Instagram and revealed his new hobby of making tattoos. The Real Madrid captain has often shown his interest in tattoo art as he himself has been linked many times. The Sergio Ramos Instagram account's latest post shows how he is taking a course and learning tattoo art. He captioned the post with “Body is a canvass”.

Sergio Ramos' importance to Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos is a crucial part of the Real Madrid set-up. The central defender missed quite a few matches for the Los Blancos as he was sidelined nursing an injury. His importance on the pitch for Real Madrid was pretty evident in his absence as the Spanish giants lost seven of their last nine matches in Europe without his services.

Currently, the Sergio Ramos-led Real Madrid team are slotted third on the LaLiga table. After a roller-coaster run of form, Zidane's men have come out all gun's blazing in December. They started off with wins against Sevilla in LaLiga and Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League. A win against the German outfit saw Los Blancos advance to the Champions League round of 16.

Later on, the Los Blancos defeated then table toppers and city rivals Atletico Madrid with a convincing 2-0 scoreline. In their latest game, the Sergio Ramos-led side defeated a strong Athletic Bilbao team with a 3-1 as Karim Benzema netting 2 goals for the Los Blancos.

The Real Madrid captain is often under the radar for transfer news and rumours as his contract with the Real Madrid ends after the current campaign. The 34-year-old could possibly leave the Spanish capital before the start of the new season as Zidane and Real Madrid could possibly look at a Real Madrid team without their captain. However, a contract renewal offer is likely to come his way given the importance he holds as the captain of the club. With no love lost between the Spanish defender and Real Madrid, he is likely to extend his stay and continue featuring for the Los Blancos.

Sergio Ramos has been extremely instrumental in Real Madrid’s success over the last few years. The Spanish defender has scored over 100 goals and made 660 appearances for Real Madrid since his debut. Alongside that, he has also helped the team win 5 La Liga's, 4 Champions League, and various other trophies. His current trophy tally at Real Madrid sits at an impressive 22 pieces of silverware for the defending LaLiga champions.

