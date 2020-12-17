What Did Mourinho Say To Klopp? Spurs Boss' Comments Sparks Outrage At Full-time

Jose Mourinho faces off against Jurgen Klopp at Anfield in a top of the table clash between Tottenham and Liverpool. The Reds, courtesy of a late Roberto Firmino winner, sealed bragging rights, winning the game 2-1 much to the irritation of Mourinho. The two managers had a heated exchange at the full-time whistle, with Jurgen Klopp visibly animated at their exchange.

Liverpool vs Tottenham: What did Mourinho say to Klopp?

In a Jose Mourinho post-match interview, the Tottenham boss shed light on his heated argument with Jurgen Klopp on the touchline after the full-time whistle. Roberto Firmino’s 89th-minute header secured a pulsating 2-1 victory that propelled Liverpool to the top spot, much to the delight of Klopp. Mourinho meanwhile could not hide his disappointment and insisted Tottenham would have been aggrieved had the match ended in a draw. The Tottenham boss revealed that he approached Klopp at the full-time whistle, and told him that Spurs should have won the game, much to the German's surprise.

"I told him the best team lost..."



"He disagreed, but that's his opinion!"



Jose Mourinho's post-match thoughts, including his view of the conversation with Jurgen Klopp at full-time...#PLonPrime #LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/L9Lu2N6tMS — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 16, 2020

While the Mourinho best team lost comments did sit well with Jurgen Klopp, the Spurs boss took a further dig at the Liverpool manager's touchline antics. The former Real Madrid manager said that if he behaved on the touchline as Klopp does, he would be out. Mourinho said, "Come on, that's animated. Do you want to take the table with the time from the fourth official? I'm saying for some reason I’m different and I’m sad". Spurs had three chances to put the game to bed, with Steven Bergwijn missing two of those, while an unmarked Harry Kane surprisingly headed wide from six yards out.

Jose Mourinho said that his side would have been disappointed even if the game had ended in a draw, considering Spurs had chances to go in front. The former Real Madrid boss said that he was disappointed to not even take a point, but happy with how his team played and believes Spurs had every chance to win it. Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, was beaming in his post-match presser and said that while it was a difficult game, his side deserved the three points. Liverpool now holds a three-point lead at the top of the table, with Spurs in second place.

(Image Courtesy: Spurs Instagram, Liverpool Twitter)