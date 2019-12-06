Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Live Streaming Details And Match Preview

Real Madrid will next play Espanyol in their Matchday 15 clash of LaLiga 2019-20 season on Saturday. Los Blancos are currently on the second spot of the LaLiga table and are trailing behind Barcelona in terms of goal difference. Zinedine Zidane's side has lost just one game this season and have a total of 31 points to their name. As for Espanyol, they are currently in the relegation zone.

Also Read | INT Vs ROM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Real Madrid vs Espanyol: Match Preview

Real Madrid have been on the winning side 102 times against Espanyol in LaLiga (D33 L35). No other team has won more times against a single rival in LaLiga history. Real Madrid have maintained an unbeaten record in their last 23 home clashes against Espanyol and have managed to win 20 of them (D3). Real Madrid have a spectacular record under Zinedine Zidane as they have lost just one of their last 22 games at Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga (W17 D4). They have scored three goals on an average.

Also Read | AJA Vs WIL Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Espanyol have been on the losing side in their last two away LaLiga games and have conceded three goals on both occasions. Karim Benzema has a splendid record against Espanyol in LaLiga as he has found the net five times in his last six LaLiga games.

Interesting Fact: None of Real Madrid's current squad players were born the last time Espanyol kept a clean sheet in LaLiga at Santiago Bernabeu: (0-0 in December 1978).

Also Read | AT Vs LOK Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Real Madrid vs Espanyol Live Streaming Details

Competition: LaLiga 2019-20 Date and Time: Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 5:30 PM (IST) Venue: Santiago Bernabéu Stadium Where to Watch: Facebook Live

Also Read | ZEN Vs DYM Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details