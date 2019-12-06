ISL Points Table: Bengaluru FC Hold Top Spot; Hyderabad FC Languish At The Bottom

The sixth season of the Indian Super League is in its seventh week now and the competition is getting tougher with each passing day. Defending champions Bengaluru FC are currently holding the top spot on the table with three wins and four draws. They are one of the two teams in the league who are yet to face a defeat. Bengaluru FC have a total of 13 points to their name with a GD of 5. The Sunil Chhetri-led side clinched a 1-0 win against Odisha FC in their Matchday 7 clash. Next to Bengaluru FC is the Kolkata-based team ATK at the second spot. They have a total of 11 points to their name with a game in hand.

Also Read | AJA Vs WIL Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

ISL Points Table So Far:

ATK will next face NorthEast United and a win in that match will see them regain their top spot on the table. ATK have three wins and two draws in the season so far (L1), with a GD of (+7). Jamshedpur FC are third on the table and are only trailing behind ATK in terms of GD (+2). Jamshedpur have 11 points in six games and will face Chennaiyin FC in their Matchday 7 clash. If things fall in place for Jamshedpur, they will climb to the top spot in the points table. NorthEast United have not faced a single loss in the season and have managed to clinch the fourth spot. They have a total of 10 points in six games with two wins and four draws.

Also Read | AT Vs LOK Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Fifth-placed FC Goa will go to Telangana for their Matchday 7 clash against 10th-placed Hyderabad FC. FC Goa have only been on the winning side twice (out of the six games played so far). The Goa-based team have a total of 9 points to their name with a GD of 4. The Matchday 7 clash between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Mumbai are on the sixth spot of the points table and Kerala are placed on the eight-position. Odisha lost their Matchday 7 clash against Bengaluru FC and are on the 7th-spot of the points table.

Also Read | ZEN Vs DYM Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Also Read | Erling Haaland Can Move From Red Bull Salzburg For A Paltry Sum, Claims Report