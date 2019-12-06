"Eden Hazard Is The Michael Jordan Of Football," Says Belgium Manager Roberto Martinez

Eden Hazard has been off to a slow start to his career in Spain. The Belgian superstar has found the net just once in all competitions this season. However, the Chelsea legend was recently placed 13th in the Ballon d'Or 2019 rankings. Hazard is considered as one of the best footballers in today's time and can be named amongst the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

Belgium's boss Roberto Martinez rates the winger very highly and thinks that Eden Hazard is the "the Michael Jordan of football". Martinez believes that Hazard has enough calibre and potential to win the Ballon d'Or in the future.

Eden Hazard was a serious problem for Premier League defences 😵pic.twitter.com/7UFXOU8u9u — Goal (@goal) November 29, 2019

Roberto Martinez thinks Eden Hazard is Ballon d'Or worthy

Roberto Martinez, in a recent interview, stated that he sees Eden Hazard winning the Ballon d'Or some day. Martinez insisted that Hazard's performance in the past for Chelsea is of Ballon d'Or's level. The Belgium coach added that Eden Hazard is a last-pass player like the NBA great, Michael Jordan.

The 28-year-old is in his prime years now and is playing for one of the best clubs in the world. If he has to win the Ballon d'Or, this is the right time for him to show his mettle. Real Madrid have a rich history when it comes to Ballon d'Or winners. Eden Hazard was in lethal form against PSG in Champions League group stage match but unfortunately met with an ankle injury. Eden Hazard is likely to skip the big 'El Clásico' on November 18, 2019.

Eden Hazard is likely to miss this month's Clasico after fracturing his ankle, reports @HLNinEngeland pic.twitter.com/lvdXBkUZiz — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 5, 2019

