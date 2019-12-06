The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

"Eden Hazard Is The Michael Jordan Of Football," Says Belgium Manager Roberto Martinez

Football News

Belgium's boss Roberto Martinez rates the winger very highly and thinks that Eden Hazard is the "the Michael Jordan of football." Read on for more information.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard has been off to a slow start to his career in Spain. The Belgian superstar has found the net just once in all competitions this season. However, the Chelsea legend was recently placed 13th in the Ballon d'Or 2019 rankings. Hazard is considered as one of the best footballers in today's time and can be named amongst the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

Belgium's boss Roberto Martinez rates the winger very highly and thinks that Eden Hazard is the "the Michael Jordan of football". Martinez believes that Hazard has enough calibre and potential to win the Ballon d'Or in the future.

 Also Read | Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Live Streaming Details And Match Preview

Roberto Martinez thinks Eden Hazard is Ballon d'Or worthy

Roberto Martinez, in a recent interview, stated that he sees Eden Hazard winning the Ballon d'Or some day. Martinez insisted that Hazard's performance in the past for Chelsea is of Ballon d'Or's level. The Belgium coach added that Eden Hazard is a last-pass player like the NBA great, Michael Jordan.

Also Read | ISL Points Table: Bengaluru FC Hold Top Spot; Hyderabad FC Languish At The Bottom

The 28-year-old is in his prime years now and is playing for one of the best clubs in the world. If he has to win the Ballon d'Or, this is the right time for him to show his mettle. Real Madrid have a rich history when it comes to Ballon d'Or winners. Eden Hazard was in lethal form against PSG in Champions League group stage match but unfortunately met with an ankle injury. Eden Hazard is likely to skip the big 'El Clásico' on November 18, 2019.

Also Read | INT Vs ROM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Also Read | AJA Vs WIL Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG