Atalanta Vs Valencia Live Streaming Details, Team News And UCL Round Of 16 Preview

Valencia will travel to the San Siro Stadium for their Champions League Round of 16 clash against Atalanta. Atalanta are experiencing a decent run of form this season. They are placed on the fourth spot of the Serie A 2019-20 table with 13 wins in 24 games. They have managed to bank a total of 45 points this season and have a goal difference of 31. Atalanta have lost just once in their last five matches (Wins 3, Draws 1). Atalanta won their last match against Roma.

As for Valencia, they have been struggling throughout the season in the Spanish top-tier league. Albert Celades' side are on the seventh spot of the LaLiga table and have a total of 38 points to their name. Valencia have won twice in their last five LaLiga games. Both the sides will try their best to qualify for the next round of the tournament. Valencia drew their last match against Atletico Madrid.

Atalanta vs Valencia: Live Streaming Details

Competition: Champions League 2019-20 Date and Time: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 (Thursday, February 20, 1:30 AM IST) Venue: San Siro Stadium Where to Watch: Sony ESPN Networks and Sony LIV

🎙 @gguedesoficial: "@ChampionsLeague is the toughest competition in Europe but we have the chance to go through and we're going to try everything to do that" 🌟 #AtalantaVCF pic.twitter.com/iwQYH9GHKK — Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) February 17, 2020

Atalanta vs Valencia Full Squads

Atalanta Full Squad

Jaume Doménech, Jasper Cillessen, Cristian Rivero, Thierry Correia, Jaume Costa, Eliaquim Mangala, Gabriel, Mouctar Diakhaby, José Gayà, Daniel Wass, Cristiano Piccini, Ezequiel Garay, Javi Jiménez, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Carlos Soler, Dani Parejo, Kang-In Lee, Francis Coquelin, Ferrán Torres, Maxi Gómez, Vicente Esquerdo, Pablo Gozalbez Gilabert, Gonçalo Guedes, Kevin Gameiro, Denis Cheryshev, Manuel Vallejo, Rodrigo, Rubén Sobrino

Valencia Full Squad

Marco Sportiello, Khadime Ndiaye, Pierluigi Gollini, Rafael Tolói, Mattia Caldara, José Palomino, Lennart Czyborra, Robin Gosens, Remo Freuler, Timothy Castagne, Raoul Bellanova, Francesco Rossi, Hans Hateboer, Memeh Okoli, David Heidenreich, Bosko Schmid, Joao Schmidt, Adrien Tameze, Alejandro Gómez, Marten de Roon, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Berat Djimsiti, Jacopo Da Riva, Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Ebrima Colley, Aimone Cali, Duván Zapata, Luis Muriel, Roberto Piccoli, Amadou Traore, Duvan Zapata