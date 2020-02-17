Neymar Will Have To Forget Birthday Parties In Brazil If He Returns: Former Barca VP

Barcelona's former vice-president Jordi Mestre recently shed some light on why he resigned from his position. He also spoke about Neymar's return to the club. Jordi Mestre served as Barcelona's vice-president between the years 2014-2019. In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Mestre stated that he resigned because of some differences of opinions with other board members. Mestre also added that the club was willing to sign Neymar back.

Jordi Mestre on Neymar Jr's return to Barcelona

Jordi Mestre admitted that Barcelona players had asked for Neymar. However, they didn't pressurise the club to sign him. Mestre said that he appeared bad when the deal with PSG fell off. The former VP said that Neymar could return only on sporting terms. He added that his entrance will be followed by a series of conditions. Jordi Mestre, while explaining the condition, stated, "Firstly, PSG have to agree, then he would have to withdraw his lawsuit and acknowledge that he was in the wrong and after that, all the birthday parties in Brazil would have to stop."

Jordi Mestre on his decision to resign (via Marca)

"I felt I'd been fighting an uphill battle for some time. I had different ideas about things to other board members but it wasn't important. I realised that I was the only one who thought in a certain way. The football committee which comprised Bartomeu, Bordas, Elias and Vilajoana were not in agreement with me or with Pep Segura in his role as General Manager. I was the only one who defended him and I felt alone," Mestre said.

