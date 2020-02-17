Mikel Arteta Opens Up On Former Club Manchester City's UEFA Champions League Ban

Manchester City have been banned from Champions League for two seasons by UEFA. After getting banned from the UEFA Champions League for 2 years, they are likely to face a deduction in their Premier League points. Manchester City have been fined £25 million by UEFA for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. As suggested by many footballing gurus, even the Premier League will be forced to take strict action over Manchester City for breaking FFP regulations.

Also Read | James Maddison Eager To Join Man United In Blockbuster Summer Deal From Leicester: Report

UEFA's Adjudicatory Chamber found Manchester City guilty of overstating the club's sponsorship revenues. However, Manchester City have denied all the accusations. They have stated that they will fight until the end to overrule the decision. It is likely that the UEFA will change their decision or decrease the tenure of the ban. That said, Pep Guardiola has clearly stated that he will stick with the team even if the ban stays on.

Also Read | Manchester City Set To Face Premier League Points Deduction, Demotion To League 2: Reports

Mikel Arteta still has his heart at Manchester City

Manchester City's former assistant coach Mikel Arteta has come up to support his old club. Mikel Arteta, when asked if he contacted Pep Guardiola after the ban, stated, "Yeah I have been in contact. I just want the best for Manchester City. The admiration and love that I have for Pep, the staff and players, I just want the best for them. I know how hard they are working and hopefully, a positive thing can come for them."

Also Read | Erling Haaland Sets New Bundesliga Record After Scoring 8 Goals In His First Five Games

🔵 Wanting the best for @ManCity.



❤️ His love for Pep and the players.



🗣 Mikel Arteta reacts to @ManCity being banned from the @ChampionsLeague for 2 seasons. pic.twitter.com/Hmdhm8fbGr — SPORF (@Sporf) February 17, 2020

Also Read | Neymar Angers PSG's Higher Authorities By Attending A Fashion Event In Germany