Athletic Club Vs Real Sociedad Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live​​​​​​​

Gaizka Garitano's Athletic Club will square off against Imanol Alguacil's Real Sociedad at the San Mames Stadium on Thursday, December 31. The LaLiga clash between Athletic Club and Real Sociedad is scheduled to kick off at 2:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST). Here's a look at the Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

ALSO READ: Erling Haaland Injury Update: Dortmund Star Closes In on Return, Thanks Club For 1st Year

Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad match preview

Athletic Club are currently 11th in LaLiga standings and have had quite an inconsistent season so far. Gaizka Garitano's side have won five, lost seven and drawn three games in the Spanish top division this term, racking up 18 points from their 15 games. Athletic Club were held to a 1-1 draw against Villarreal just a few days before Christmas.

ALSO READ: Mumbai City FC Are A Touch Above The Rest In The ISL 2020-21, Believes Farukh Choudhary

On the other hand, Real Sociedad have slipped off their pace and are currently in third place on the LaLiga table. One of the main talking points during the early weeks of the season was whether La Real were capable of maintaining a title bid during a time when Real Madrid and Barcelona were struggling for consistency. However, with the two giants now gaining momentum, La Real have picked up just three points from their six games, losing three in a row.

Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad team news, injuries and suspensions

For the hosts, Alex Berenguer is expected to feature on the left flank after overcoming a minor injury. Inaki Williams has scored three goals in LaLiga this term and is expected to lead the line for Athletic Club on Thursday.

For the visitors, Alexander Isak could possibly return to the starting line-up. La Real will be hoping for veteran midfielder David Silva to provide some inspiration in the final third as well.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Receive Hope Over Lionel Messi Transfer, Presidential Candidate Provides update

Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad prediction

Despite La Real's poor form over the last month or so, they still remain favourites to pick up a victory on Thursday night. Our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for the visitors.

LaLiga live: How to watch Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad live in India?

In India, there will be no live telecast of the game between Athletic Club and Real Sociedad. However, the Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad live stream will be available on the official LaLiga page on Facebook (6:30 PM IST). Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Gets A Mix Of Funny Reactions To His 'Caption' Picture

Image Credits - Athletic Club, Real Sociedad Instagram