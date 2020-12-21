Luis Suarez Admits He CHEATED In Italian Language Test Ahead Of Failed Juventus Move

Atletico de Madrid striker Luis Suarez was all set to join defending Serie A champions Juventus last summer before the Italian language test saga spelt trouble for the Uruguayan international. He ultimately agreed to a move to the Spanish capital, but the player's problems are far from over. An investigation in Italy had recently revealed cheating in the Italian language test, a claim which has now been reportedly confirmed by the 32-year-old while speaking to the magistrates.

Luis Suarez Italian language test spells trouble

Suarez was close to joining Juventus after the departure of Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain to the Major League Soccer (MLS). It was mandatory for the player to undertake an Italian language test to acquire an Italian passport, citing the fact that the club had already filled up its non-EU spots for the transfer window.

His wife reportedly possesses an Italian passport, which would have made it easy for him to acquire Italian citizenship. The former Barcelona man reportedly cleared the Italian language test. But an investigation later revealed that the Uruguayan international had already received the questions beforehand, while his marks were also predetermined.

Luis Suarez cheating incident: Striker agrees to irregularities

According to a beIN Sports journalist Tancredi Palmeri, Suarez has admitted that the questions, as well as the scorecard, were predetermined to help him acquire an Italian passport. The magistrates also spoke to the Atletico de Madrid attacker last week on the subject, though he's not being investigated for the said crime as of yet.

Luis Suarez has admitted to Italian authorities to have received in advance the answers to pass the test for Italian language — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) December 19, 2020

Defending Italian champions Juventus are also under the radar due to allegations that they attempted to accelerate the player's Italian language test process to seal the deal early. Perugia Prosecutor's Office, which is investigating the matter, alleged that Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici provided false information to the authorities.

Sporting director under radar after Luis Suarez to Juventus transfer fails

Following the allegations, Juventus released an official statement, which read, "Juventus Football Club confirms that today Fabio Paratici has been notified of information regarding the guarantee and the right of defence. The crime alleged by the Public Prosecutor's Office at the Court of Perugia is exclusively Article 371 bis of the Criminal Code."

Image courtesy: Atletico de Madrid Twitter