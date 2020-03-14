ISL Final: How To Watch ATK Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming In India?

ATK take on Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) final on Saturday. ATK qualified for the final after defeating Bengaluru FC in the semi-final group stage. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, defeated FC Goa in the semi-final for a spot in the final. Here are the ATK vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming and more details of the ISL final.

Neither team has lost a #HeroISLFinal but only one can maintain that record after tonight!



Will it be @ATKFC or @ChennaiyinFC?

#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/evyisg7SPb — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 14, 2020

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming: How to watch ISL final in India online?

Fans in India can watch the ATK vs Chennaiyin FC live stream using the Hotstar app. Through subscription, fans can watch the ISL final live or on-demand. Viewers will have to tune into the Hotstar app at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday. While Hotstar recommends the app, their website can also be accessed for ATK vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming.

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming: How to watch ISL final in India on Jio TV?

Jio users can watch the ATK vs Chennaiyin FC live stream online on the Jio TV app. A Jio subscriber gets premium access to sports content on the Hotstar app.

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming: How to watch ISL final in India

The ISL games are usually also broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 or Star Sports Select. The ATK vs Chennaiyin FC live telecast in India will be on Star Sports 2 at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC ISL final: ISL live match scores and highlights

Fans can keep a track of the ATK vs Chennaiyin FC live match score on the official ISL website. Fans can also catch the highlights and important match updates of the ISL final on the social media handles of ISL, Chennaiyin FC and ATK.

ATK vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming: Preview

ATK were dominant throughout the ISL season. They finished second in the ISL table after winning 10 of the 18 games in their campaign. ATK were unstoppable and qualified for the semi-final with ease. ATK defeated Bengaluru FC 3-2 on aggregate to qualify for the ISL final. The Kolkata franchise has been patchy in their last five games, winning 2, drawing one while losing the other two, including one against their ISL final opponents Chennaiyin FC.

Chennaiyin FC turned the tables around after their poor start to the ISL season to qualify for the semi-final. Chennaiyin were on a nine-match unbeaten run heading into the second of the ISL semi-final before suffering a defeat against Goa. However, due to their superior first-leg advantage, the Chennai side qualified for the final. Both Chennaiyin FC and ATK have won the ISL title twice so far and would be keen to add a third to their cabinet.

