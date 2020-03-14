CFC Vs ATK Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Top Picks, Schedule And All ISL Final Details

Chennaiyin FC and ATK will battle it out for their third Indian Super League (ISL) title on Saturday, March 14, 7.30 PM IST at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Both teams will be high on confidence as they are entering the final on the back of spectacular semi-final performances. Here are the CFC vs ATK Dream11 prediction, CFC vs ATK Dream11 team and CFC Dream11 top picks for the all-important ISL final.

ALSO READ: After Premier League And FA Cup, Bundesliga Suspended Till April 2 Because Of Coronavirus

CFC vs ATK Dream11 prediction: CFC vs ATK Dream11 prediction preview

Antonio Habas' ATK have a very transparent way to scoring goals and have had that throughout the season. The A-League duo of Roy Krishna and David Williams have set the high goal-scoring standards in the league from the onset. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC will be looking for threatening pace and movement in the final third to counter ATK's attacking prospects. Although Nerijus Valskis will be at the front to finish off the moves, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Andre Schembri will be running down the flanks, hoping to cause ATK's defence problems.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Issues First Statement Amid Novel Coronavirus Pandemic

CFC vs ATK Dream11 prediction: CFC vs ATK Dream11 team (Predicted line-ups)

CFC vs ATK Dream11 team- Chennaiyin FC predicted line up: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Tondonba Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Anirudh Thapa, Dragos Firtulescu, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis

CFC vs ATK Dream11 team- ATK predicted line up: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Agustin Iniguez, Prabir Das, Pronay Halder, Jayesh Rane, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna

ALSO READ: Mikel Arteta Thanks Fans For Support After Testing Covid-19 Positive, Lauds PL's Decision

CFC vs ATK Dream11 prediction: CFC vs ATK Dream11 top picks

Here are the CFC vs ATK Dream11 top picks for the final-

CFC vs ATK Dream11 top picks for Chennaiyin: Chhangte, Goian, Valskis

CFC vs ATK Dream11 top picks for ATK- Krishna, Williams Garcia

ALSO READ: When Will Champions League And Europa League Return? UEFA Take Coronavirus Measures

CFC vs ATK Dream11 prediction: CFC vs ATK Dream11 team

Here is the CFC vs ATK Dream11 team which could fetch users maximum points in the ISL final:

CFC vs ATK Dream11 team: Vishal Kaith (GK), Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, Rafael Crivellaro, Roy Krishna, Nerijus Valskis.

NOTE: Note: The CFC vs ATK Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the CFC vs ATK Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.