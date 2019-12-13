ATK Vs FCG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

FC Goa host ATK for their Matchday 8 clash in the Indian Super League 2019-20 season. ATK are currently on the top spot of the points table with four wins in seven games (D2 L1). The Kolkata-based side have a total of 14 points to their name and are unbeaten in their last five ISL games with three wins (2 Draws). ATK have found the net 15 times this season and have allowed 5 goals (GD 10). ATK will try to continue their streak to maintain their lead on the top.

As for FC Goa, they are on the fourth spot of the points table with three wins in seven games (D1 L3). The Goan-based side have managed to bag a total of 12 points in the season so far with a goal difference of +5. The match is scheduled for Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 7:30 PM (IST) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda Stadium). Here's the ATK vs FCG Dream11 prediction.

ATK vs FCG Dream11 Predictions

Goalkeeper

A Bhattacharya (ATK) (Points: 39)

Defenders

C Pena (FCG) (Points: 55.5)

P Das (ATK) (Points: 52.5)

A Garcia-Iniguez (ATK) (Points: 37.5)

P Kotal (ATK) (Points: 37.5)

Midfielders

E Garcia (ATK) (Points: 45)

F Javi-Hernandez (ATK) (Points: 35.5)

B Fernandes (FCG) (Points: 46)

L Rodrigues (FCG) (Points: 46)

Forwards

F Corominas (FCG) (Points: 38)

D Williams (ATK) (Points: 65.5)

ATK vs FCG Dream11 Squads

ATK Squads

Dheeraj Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Lara Sharma, Sumit Rathi, Anil Chawan, Carl McHugh, Agus, Pritam Kotal, Ankit Mukherjee, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Komal Thatal, Edu García, Pronay Halder, Francisco Francisco Hernández González, Michael Soosairaj, Sehnaj Singh, John Johnson, David Williams, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Jobi Justin.

FCG Squads

Mohammad Nawaz, Lalawmpuia, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Konsham Singh, Carlos Peña, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Serigne Fall, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Desai, Seminlen Doungel, Coro, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco.

