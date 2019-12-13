The Debate
LIV Vs WAT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Football News

The match is scheduled for Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 6:00 PM (IST) at Anfield stadium. Here's the LIV vs WAT Dream11 prediction and match updates.

liv vs wat dream11

Liverpool host Watford for their Matchday 17 clash in the Premier League 2019-20 season on Saturday, December 14 at 6:00 PM IST. Liverpool are currently on the top spot of the points table with 15 wins and one draw in 16 games. The Reds are the only unbeaten side in the English top-tier league and their 30-year wait for a Premier League trophy can finally end this season. Liverpool have a total of 46 points and are 8 points clear of second-placed Leicester City (38).

The Jurgen Klopp led side have scored a total of 40 goals and conceded only 14 goals so far (GD 26). Watford have been on the winning side just once in their last five Premier League games (L3 D1). That's their only win of the season. Watford are on the last spot of the points table. Liverpool are expected to clinch an easy win against the 20th placed Watford. They have a total of 9 points to their name and a goal difference of -21. Here's the LIV vs WAT Dream11 prediction:

LIV vs WAT Dream11 Predictions:

Goalkeepers

A Becker (LIV) (Points: 25.5)

Defenders

V Dijk (LIV) (Points: 119.5)
A Robertson (LIV) (Points: 109)
T Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (Points: 106.5)
J Holebas (WAT) (LIV) (Points: 11)

Midfielders

S Mane (LIV) (Points: 146.5)
W Hughes (WAT) (Points: 12.5)
J Milner (LIV) (Points: 47)
A Doucoure (WAT) (Points: 21.5)

Forwards

R Firmino (LIV) (Points: 98)
G Deulofeu (WAT) (Points: 43)

LIV vs WAT Dream11 Starting XI

Liverpool possible starting lineup:
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner; Shaqiri, Keita, Mane; Origi

Watford possible starting lineup:
Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Doucoure, Capoue; Sarr, Pereyra, Deulofeu; Deeney

Published:
