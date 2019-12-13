HRN Vs WIL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Heerenveen host Willem II for their Matchday 17 clash in the Eredivisie 2019-20 season. Heerenveen are currently on the 5th spot of the points table with 7 wins in 16 games and a total of 27 points to their name (Draws 6, Losses 3). Heerenveen have managed to win just thrice in their last 5 games and are unbeaten in their last 2 league games. The hosts have scored a total of 27 goals this season and have only conceded 19 goals (GD 8). As for Willem II, they are on the 4th spot of the table with 9 wins in 16 games (Losses 5, Draws 2). They have a total of 29 points in the season with a goal difference of 4. The match is scheduled for Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12:30 AM (IST) Abe Lenstra Stadion. Here's the HRN vs WIL Dream11 prediction and team.

HRN vs WIL Dream11 Team and Prediction

Goalkeeper

T Wellenreuther (WIL) (Points: 21)

Defenders

I Dresevic (HRN) (Points: 21.5) (Vice-Captain)

F Heerkens (WIL) (Points: 14.5)

J Peters (WIL) (Points: 13)

S Holem (WIL) (Points: 12)

Midfielders

C Ejuke (HRN) (Points: 18)

M Vrousai (WIL) (Points: 19)

J Brujin (HRN) (Points: 18.5)

H Faik (HRN) (Points: 8.5)

Forwards

V Pavlidis (WIL) (Points: 27.5) (Captain)

M Bergen (HRN) (Points: 19.5)

WIL start as favourites to win the match.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

HRN vs WIL Dream11 squads

Heerenveen:

Warner Hahn, Filip Bednarek, Trevor Doornbusch, Sheral Floranus, Daniel Høegh, Lucas Woudenberg, Ibrahim Dresevic, Ricardo van Rhijn, Sven Botman, Vanja Drkusic, Janne Rasanen, Andreas Skovgaard, Hicham Faik, Nemanja Mihajlovic, Chidera Ejuke, Ben Rienstra, Jordy Bruijn, Rodney Kongolo, Emil Frederiksen, Rami Hajal, Hamdi Akujobi, Jens Odgaard, Mitchell Van Bergen, Arjen Van Der Heide.

Willem II Tilburg:

Timon Wellenreuther, Michael Woud, Connor Van Den Berg, Freek Heerkens, Jordens Peters, Joao Queirós, Sebastian Holmén, Victor Van Den Bogert, Dylan Ryan, Fernando Lewis, Llonch Pol, Marios Vrousai, Dries Sadiki, Karim Coulibaly, James McGarry, Justin Ogenia, Rick Zuijderwijk, Paul Gladon, Che Nunnely, Evangelos Pavlidis, Mats Kohlert, Damil Dankerlui.

