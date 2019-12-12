Barcelona Overtake Real Madrid For The First Time To Top Forbes' Top-earning Clubs List

It seems as if Barcelona are beating Real Madrid in all aspects these days. The tables have turned for the giants of Europe as they experienced one of their worst runs in the 2018-19 season. Real Madrid faced Barcelona four times last season and failed to win a single game. Apart from the gaming aspect, Barcelona have moved a step ahead of Real Madrid in terms of revenue generation in 2019. Forbes magazine, with the consulting firm Deloitte, recently published a list of the highest-earning clubs and Barcelona have managed to bag the top spot for the first time in their history.

Also Read | Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane Takes A Dig At Liverpool Ahead Of UCL Draw

Barcelona are on top of the list:

Real Madrid have managed to clinch the first place (most times) in recent years, but there has been a change in the standings this time round. All the credit should go to the spectacular work done by Barcelona's board of directors. Because of them, the Catalan side have managed to spread their reach globally. Barcelona, for the first time in their history, have generated the highest amount of revenue. Barcelona banked a sum of 852 million euros in 2019 which is 162 million more than they made in 2018 (690 million euros).

Also Read | NFL Salary Cap Could Hit $200 Million Mark In Upcoming 2020 Season: Reports

Barcelona had planned a budget of 1000 million euros in their previous assemble. As for Real Madrid, they earned a total of 757 million euros which is only six million more than what they earned in the previous year. Barcelona and Real Madrid currently have equal points to their name in LaLiga 2019-20 season with Barca leading only in terms of goal difference. Real Madrid and Barcelona will go head-to-head for the first 'El Clasico' of the season in December 19, 2019.

Also Read | Pepe's Arrogance Gets The Better Of Him; Refuses To Shake Hands With Ball Boy

Also Read | Manchester City Star Gabriel Jesus Becomes The Youngest Brazilian To Score 10 Goals In CL