ATK Vs HYD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Hyderabad host ATK for their Matchday 9 clash in the Indian Super League 2019-20 season. Hyderabad are currently on the last spot of the points table with just one win in eight games (D1 L6). The Hyderabad-based side have a total of four points to their name. The newly formed team have not won a single game in their last five games. The hosts have found the net 7 times this season and allowed 17 goals. They have a negative goal difference of -10.

As for ATK, they are on the third spot of the points table with four wins in eight games (D2 L2). The Kolkata-based team have lost just twice in the season so far. ATK have managed to bag a total of 14 points in the season with a goal difference of +9. The match is scheduled for Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 7:30 PM (IST) at G. M. C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium. Here's the ATK vs HYD Dream11 prediction.

ATK vs HYD Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

A Bhattacharya (ATK) (Points: 40)

Defenders

P Das (ATK) (Points: 54)

P Kotal (ATK) (Points: 39.5)

A Garcia-Iniguez (ATK) (Points: 38)

Gurtej-Singh (HYD) (Points: 15)

Midfielders

M Pereira (HYD) (Points: 33)

E Garcia (ATK) (Points: 47.5)

M Soosairaj (ATK) (Points: 34)

Forwards

Robin-Singh (HYD) (Points: 20.5)

G Barnes (HYD) (Points: 8.5)

D Silva (HYD) (Points: 17.5)

ATK vs HYD Dream11 Team (Squad)

ATK: Dheeraj Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Lara Sharma, Sumit Rathi, Anil Chawan, Carl McHugh, Agus, Pritam Kotal, Ankit Mukherjee, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Komal Thatal, Edu García, Pronay Halder, Francisco Francisco Hernández González, Michael Soosairaj, Sehnaj Singh, John Johnson, David Williams, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Jobi Justin.

Hyderabad: Kamalijt-Singh, Laxmikant Kattimani, Anuj-Kumar, Gurtej-Singh, Rafael Lopez, Sahil Panwar, Ashish Rai, Matthew kilgallon, Mohammad Yasir, Tarif Akhand, Laldanmawia Ralte, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Nestor Gordillo, Deependra Negi, Sahil Tavora, Rohit-Kumar, Adil Khan, Shankar Sampingraj, Abhishek Halder, Marcelinho Leite Pereira, Robin-Singh, Giles Barnes Barnes, Gani Nigam, Deyvison Rogerio Da Silya.

