ATK Vs NEUFC Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

ATK host NorthEast United for their Matchday 7 clash in the Indian Super League 2019-20 season. ATK are currently on the second spot of the points table with three wins in six games and a game in hand (D2 L1). The Kolkata-based side have a total of 11 points to their name and can retain their place at the top of the table if they manage to grab a win in this clash. ATK are unbeaten in their last five ISL games with three wins. ATK have found the net 12 times this season and have allowed 5 goals (GD 7).

ATK will try to try to continue their streak to maintain their lead on the top. As for NorthEast United, they have not faced a single defeat this season but have only managed to win two times in six games (D4). NorthEast United have a total of 10 points to their name with a goal difference of +2. The match is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 7:30 PM (IST) at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. Here's the ATK vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction.

ATK vs NEUFC Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

A Bhattacharya (ATK) (Points: 31)

Defenders

P Das (ATK) (Points: 41)

A Garcia-Iniguez (ATK) (Points: 30)

P Kotal (ATK) (Points: 30)

Reagan-Singh (NEUFC) (Points: 24)

Midfielders

E Garcia (ATK) (Points: 41)

P Triadis (NEUFC) (Points: 32.5)

M Soosairaj (ATK) (Points: 28)

F Javi-Hernandez (ATK) (Points: 31)

Forwards

A Gyan (NEUFC) (Points: 45.5)

R Tlang (NEUFC) (Points: 30.5)

ATK vs NEUFC Dream11 Team (Full Squad)

ATK

Dheeraj Singh ,Arindam Bhattacharya, Lara Sharma, Sumit Rathi, Anil Chawan, Carl McHugh, Agus, Pritam Kotal, Ankit Mukherjee, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Komal Thatal, Edu García, Pronay Halder, Francisco Francisco Hernández González, Michael Soosairaj, Sehnaj Singh, John Johnson, David Williams, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Jobi Justin

NorthEast United FC

Pawan Kumar, Soram Poirier, Subhasish Roy, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Shouvik Ghosh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, José Leudo, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Milan Singh, Martin Chaves, Fanai Lalrempuia, Kai Hearings, Nikhil Kadam, Alfred Lalroutsang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Asamoah Gyan, Maximiliano Barreiro, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang

